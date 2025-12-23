Vibranium Labs Raises $4.6M in Seed Funding to Scale Vibe AI, the First 24/7 AI Incident Engineer

Seed funding led by Calibrate Ventures and Mirae Asset will scale Agentic AI-powered incident response platform and deepen industry partnerships

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibranium Labs today announced $4.6 million in seed funding to scale Vibe AI, the first AI Site Reliability Engineer (AI SRE) that leverages multimodal agentic technology to proactively monitor, triage, and resolve IT incidents and outages. As a 24/7 AI incident engineer, Vibe AI helps businesses anticipate and prevent critical incidents, resolve issues faster, reduce engineering toil, and transform system uptime into a competitive advantage in a world increasingly dependent on AI and digital infrastructure.

Led by Calibrate Ventures and Mirae Asset, the funding will accelerate product innovation, expand Vibranium's engineering and go-to-market teams, and deepen partnerships in industries where downtime is not an option, including finance, healthcare, media/entertainment, e-commerce/retail, and defense. The round also included participation from Franklin Templeton, Plug and Play, Gaingels, Wildcard Capital, FalconX, and DCG.

Vibranium Labs was also recently named one of AWS' inaugural agentic AI partners, joining companies like Salesforce and Splunk in AWS's first-ever agentic AI marketplace spotlighting innovative agentic solutions and tools for enterprises.

"Every outage carries hidden costs, lost revenue, shaken confidence, and eroded trust," said Sang Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Vibranium Labs, who previously worked at Google and AWS as an AI Engineer and SRE. "For years, incident response has followed the same script: a senior engineer getting jolted awake at 2 a.m. on a Saturday, scrambling to join a bridge call, juggling Slack threads, Jira tickets, and Datadog dashboards just to piece together what went wrong. They spend hours sifting through logs, trying to recall if a similar incident happened months ago, while customers wait and revenue bleeds. It's stressful, inefficient, and unsustainable."

Vibe AI changes that reality. Acting as an always-on incident engineer and integrating seamlessly into existing incident management tools, it does the midnight triage, pulls context from across fragmented tools, surfaces relevant history and knowledge, and recommends the most likely fix - before a human even logs in. Instead of firefighting in the dark, teams get speed, clarity, and reliability from the very start, protecting not just their systems, but also their sleep, their sanity, and their company's reputation.

Already working with customers across key industries, including Fortune 1000 companies, Vibranium Labs supports end-users across fast-growth SaaS companies, financial institutions, and mission-critical enterprises to cut mean time to resolution (MTTR) by up to 85%, protect millions in revenue, and strengthen trust in an always-on digital age.

"We know that Vibe AI has the potential to change incident management for companies around the globe permanently," said Jason Schoettler, co-founder and managing partner of Calibrate Ventures. "At Calibrate, we're proud to be funding Vibranium Labs, which operates on the bleeding edge of technology, as they scale and grow to supply millions with the outage support they need."

With major global outages like the 2024 Crowdstrike outage underscoring how fragile global infrastructure has become, Vibe AI is a must-have for enterprise infrastructure stability, built for a future where reliability is not just a contractual SLA commitment, but the very foundation of brand equity, customer trust, and long-term enterprise value.

Vibranium Labs is the leading provider of AI-powered incident management solutions that help on-call engineering and SRE teams proactively detect, triage, and resolve infrastructure issues in real time. Vibranium's flagship product, Vibe AI, acts as a trusted agentic incident response teammate, enabling teams to address complex incidents before they escalate and keep critical systems running smoothly. Headquartered in New York City, Vibranium Labs is backed by global investors including Calibrate VC, Mirae Asset, Franklin Templeton, Plug and Play, and Gaingels, and is rapidly expanding its impact across enterprises of all sizes and environments.

