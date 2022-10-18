Vibrant Body Company Announces Certified B Corporation Designation, Partnership with 1% for the Planet and OEKO-TEX® Certification

Pioneer of the Certified Clean First Layer™ Continues to Demonstrate Commitment to People, Planet and Community

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Body Company announces its official designation as a Certified B Corporation and partnership with 1% For The Planet. The mission-driven intimates brand is disrupting an industry and leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy. The brand is bringing the conversation about women's health and intimates to the forefront with its Certified Clean First Layer™, which is also OEKO-TEX® certified.

Vibrant Body Company

"As Vibrant Body Company continues to grow, our B Corp certification will help our company continue to meet our sustainability goals, such as lowering emissions and using more environmentally friendly materials," said CEO Ali Schwebel. "We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint to help protect the future for generations to come. We are also committed to supporting, advocating with and educating alongside incredible organizations that uplift women's health."

Donating 2% of annual revenue to recognized charitable organizations, Vibrant Body Company has partnered with 1% For The Planet, which prevents greenwashing by certifying reputable giving and providing accountability. Vibrant Body Company is also committed to empowering organizations that focus on breast cancer prevention like Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, whose mission is to eliminate a person's exposure to toxic chemicals and prevent breast cancer.

Each of Vibrant Body Company's bras, underwear and tanks meet the strict criteria for STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® designation, where every thread, fabric, ring and clasp has been tested for harmful substances. The brand has also revolutionized the fit and feel of intimates with its ultra-sleek, seamless, smooth, intelligent wireless EveryWear Bra™, the first bra with braggable comfort, patented Smart-Cup technology and a dedication to clean materials.

Vibrant Body Company's product line, which is free of pesticides, heavy metals, allergy-inducing dyes, chlorine bleach and more than a hundred known human toxins, brings women revolutionary intimates that work with the body's natural shape. To learn more about how the brand is setting a new standard for customers, product safety and planet, visit www.vibrantbodycompany.com .

ABOUT VIBRANT BODY COMPANY

Vibrant Body Company is a mission-driven brand that is setting a new standard for the intimates industry and educating women about why clean intimates are essential. Its Certified Clean First Layer™—bras, underwear and tanks—are supportive, deeply comfortable and meet strict STANDARD 100 by OEKO-Tex® certification. Vibrant Body Company has revolutionized the fit and feel of intimates with its ultra-sleek, seamless, smooth, intelligent wireless EveryWear Bra™, the first wire-free bra with braggable comfort and a dedication to clean materials. Vibrant Body Company products are available direct to consumers at www.vibrantbodycompany.com .

Press Contact: Kelsy Ralph, Krupa Consulting

310-995-0983

[email protected]

SOURCE Vibrant Body Company