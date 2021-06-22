Vibrant Body Company Applauds Victoria's Secret for Its Evolution Into a Positive Impact for Women

"This is a big step for one of the most recognized brands in women's intimates and we applaud this critical initiative, along with the extraordinary group of women and thought leaders they have partnered with," said Michael Drescher, founder of Vibrant Body Company. "While it is a wonderful and needed step, we urge the VS Collective and the VS Global Fund to incorporate eliminating the unnecessary use of restrictive wires and potentially harmful chemicals in bras and underwear into these new initiatives."

Much like the beauty industry, the use of potentially harmful chemicals in the United States intimate's and greater textile industries at large, is virtually unregulated. Europe has banned over 1,000 chemicals in products touching the skin, while the United States has banned 40. That means in the United States toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde, chlorine bleach, lead, heavy metals, and flame retardants can be found in materials used for workout clothes, jeans, baby clothes and yes, bras and underwear. "As an industry increasingly conscious of the role it plays in women's lives and its enormous potential for positive impact, the elimination of these chemicals is the imperative of our time and it's an initiative we must envision and execute together," said Drescher.

"Vibrant Body Company was founded to A) never use wires in our bras due to what studies show prolonged restriction to the breast or any part of the body does to women's health and B) ensure that none of our first layer intimates (bras, tank tops and underwear) contain potentially harmful chemicals and dyes. We are proud to have the OEKO-TEX® certification to reinforce our focus on women's wellness. To our industry partner, I commend the powerful steps they have taken for women and am excited about how we can all address cancer prevention for women by ensuring customers never wear potentially harmful chemicals," said Drescher.

Why should women be concerned about toxic chemicals in their clothing? As an example, bras and underwear lay on top of the two of the most porous areas of a woman's body. Heat, moisture and sweat can create off-gassing of any chemicals in the fabrics, dyes and foams, enabling the chemicals to then seep through the skin, like a nicotine or vitamin patch.

"We invite Victoria's Secret and the extraordinary women of the VS Collective to join us in the campaign to demand textile regulations from our government and transition to offering "clean" intimates for women everywhere. This change isn't just in the hands of our government. The industry needs to come together in purposeful partnership with designers, suppliers and retailers, to create and implement stringent industry standards for all consumers – their health and lives, quite literally, may depend on it. If the intimates industry is truly about woman, then as an industry let's make it about the entire woman, every aspect of her healthy life." said Drescher.

