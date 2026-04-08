Vibrant Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with the University of North Texas

DENTON, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Capital has announced a strategic partnership with the University of North Texas (UNT) designed to connect university research and student talent with commercially grounded projects, internships and applied innovation work. The collaboration establishes a framework for faculty engagement, student project work, and early pilots that can move from idea to demonstration and, where appropriate, on to real-world deployment.

For Vibrant Capital, UNT represents an unusually strong partner because of its scale, interdisciplinary culture and ability to connect academic work to practical problems. The university's reach across information science, artificial intelligence, learning, logistics and other applied domains creates room for a partnership that is broad in ambition and disciplined in execution.

The initial phase of the partnership is expected to focus on a first wave of sponsored projects, student internships and micro-internships, faculty-facing collaboration opportunities and showcase moments that make the relationship visible to students, researchers, employers and future sponsors.

"What drew us to UNT is not just the depth of talent on campus; it is the way the university brings a variety of disciplines into the same conversation and stays close to the practical side of innovation. We see a chance to build projects here that are meaningful for students and useful in the market."

— Shadman Zafar, Vibrant Capital

"Partnerships like this are most valuable when they create meaningful opportunities for students and give faculty and external collaborators a serious platform for applied work. We are pleased to work with Vibrant Capital on initiatives that connect learning, research and real-world problem solving."

— Dr. Kinshuk, University of North Texas

Initial areas of collaboration include:

Sponsored applied research and prototype development in AI and information-centered systems.

Internships, micro-internships and student project teams tied to real business problems.

Flagship commercialization projects, including early work in embodied AI and service automation.

Workshops, showcases and speaker events that connect students, faculty and industry practitioners.

About UNT

The University of North Texas is a Carnegie R1 public research university and the largest university in Dallas-Fort Worth — one of the most dynamic regions in the world. Through its campuses in Denton and Frisco, Texas, UNT serves nearly 44,000 students with 242 degree programs and awarded more than 13,000 degrees last year. UNT proudly serves in the vanguard of leading American universities willing to measure success by how well we educate and support every qualified student who commits to learning with us. We deliver outcomes that matter to students, families, employers, and the nation, as a public university committed to create enduring value for the public good.

About Vibrant Capital

Vibrant Capital is an operator-led investment and company-building platform focused on scaling AI in the real economy. The firm pursues partnership-led applied innovation, combining project sponsorship and execution support to move promising ideas toward pilots, products and operating businesses. Learn more at https://www.vibrantcapital.ai/.

Media contacts: Vibrant Capital — Claire Wright, [email protected]

SOURCE Vibrant Capital