Guizhou's rugged, pristine landscape offers an unparalleled canvas for adventurers, inviting them to embrace activities like rock climbing, mountaineering, hiking, camping, rafting, jungle trekking, and low-altitude skydiving. This extraordinary topography has also bestowed upon Guizhou the honor of being home to nearly half of the world's top 100 high-altitude bridges, earning it the illustrious title of "the museum of world bridges." Building on the high-altitude bridges nestled within these majestic mountains, Guizhou has developed a wide range of extreme outdoor activities, including bungee jumping, high-altitude swings, and aerial walks. These open up new realms of exhilarating experiences for adventure enthusiasts.

With its quintessential karst landforms, Guizhou is also hailed as the "World's Karst Cave Museum." The province's mountains are dotted with a myriad of unique and extraordinary karst caves, transforming Guizhou into a paradise for spelunkers.

The abundance of activities is also one of Guizhou's most compelling attractions. Leveraging rich ecological and natural resources in the province, Guizhou hosts a variety of exciting sports events, including the G-Run Mountain Match, "Colorful Guizhou" cycling league, "Water Charm Guizhou" aquatic sports series, "Passion Guizhou" motorsport series, and "Soaring Guizhou" paragliding competitions. These events offer outdoor sports enthusiasts a wealth of new and exhilarating experiences.

The province boasts 10 nationally recognized historical and cultural cities and towns, 757 traditional Chinese villages, and 312 characteristic ethnic villages. The region's rich and intriguing local customs and rural culinary specialties immerse foreign visitors in the charm of Chinese folk life within just a few days.

Certainly, Guizhou also boasts several renowned scenic areas that are celebrated throughout China. These include the Huangguoshu Waterfall scenic area in Anshun City, the Xiaoqikong scenic area in Libo County in southern Guizhou Province, the One-Thousand-Household Miao Village of Xijiang scenic area in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, the Chishui Danxia Tourist Area in Zunyi City, the Wanfenglin scenic area in Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, and the Mount Fanjing scenic area in Tongren City. These destinations offer a rare opportunity to experience stunning landscapes with diverse geomorphological and geological features, making them exceptional places to visit.

Interestingly, while the U.S. has the NBA, Guizhou has its own version known as "Village Basketball Association (VBA)." In this province located in the southwestern corner of China, basketball games are a traditional activity in villages large and small. Each year, events such as the "Village Super League" and "Village Basketball Association" are enthusiastically organized among local farmers. Watching these matches and exploring the historical origins of the "Village Super League" and "VBA" to uncover their connection to globally popular basketball leagues is a fascinating experience.

Known for its natural resources and cultural charm, Guizhou also holds a world record with the world's largest radio telescope, the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), located in the Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture. Additionally, the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, a nonprofit organization, holds its annual conference in Guizhou, where collaborators from around the globe discuss the sustainable development and innovation of mountain tourism resources. The conference fosters an open and collaborative approach to addressing mountain resource protection, innovative utilization, and development strategies.

In Washington, the delegation from Guizhou extends a heartfelt invitation to people in America: discover the vibrant Guizhou — welcome to China's world-class tourist destination!

SOURCE People's Daily Online WEST USA