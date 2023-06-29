Vibrant Health Supplements to Be Available at Natural Grocers Stores

SHELTON, Conn., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Health, a leading provider of premium, plant-based supplements, is proud to announce its partnership with Natural Grocers, the premier retailer of natural and organic groceries, supplements, and body-care products. Natural Grocers stores around the country will soon offer a wide range of Vibrant Health products. This collaboration celebrates the shared values and missions of these companies, both of which are committed to providing high-quality, natural products and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Vibrant Health is known for its unique and comprehensive approach to supplement formulation, which combines the best of science and nature to create products that are safe, pure, and potent.
Aligning closely in terms of their guiding principles, Vibrant Health and Natural Grocers are a natural fit. They share a commitment to the highest quality standards, a dedication to empowering customers to take charge of their lives and their health through education, and a passion for making premium nutritional supplements available and accessible to local communities.

"We're pleased to welcome Vibrant Health to Natural Grocers' Dietary Supplements Department," says Laura Perkins, Vice President of Purchasing for Natural Grocers. "We are selective with the supplements we offer, ensuring that each one is GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified and verified for authenticity of ingredients. Every vendor submission goes through a rigorous review process to ensure high quality standards for our customers are met. Vibrant Health exemplifies the 'Commitment to Quality' Natural Grocers' customers have trusted and depended on for 67 years."

Vibrant Health is known for its unique and comprehensive approach to supplement formulation, which combines the best of science and nature to create products that are safe, pure, and potent. Its daily formulas provide essential nutrients that support overall health and well-being, including digestive health, immune function, and cardiovascular health. They are free of harmful additives and highly effective.                             

