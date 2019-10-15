Vibrant Publishers Illuminates Operations and Supply Chain Management With its Launch of a New Book

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce the launch of a new book by Ashley McDonough, Operations And Supply Chain Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. There is a lot that happens before everyday products reach people's homes, or even stores. From planning to manufacturing and quality systems, this book lays out a clear understanding to people with no former knowledge of the subject how and why operations and supply chain management play an important role in today's world.

Whether you are a student, market analyst, or someone beginning their career in supply chain and operations management, anyone with a desire to know more about the field will benefit from this book that is written in easy to read layman's terms. This book gives practical knowledge of the skills required to work in an operations or supply chain role and requires readers to apply this knowledge by thinking through what they would do, putting them in decision-maker scenarios throughout the text.

With multiple positive reviews already, here is one from Rameshwar Dubey, Associate Professor, Montpellier Business School that gives his opinion of the best audience for this useful and worthwhile read. "For someone who doesn't have a lot of time and is looking for a quick point of reference to Operations and Supply Chain Management, this is THE book for them. This book is perfect for students at undergraduate and graduate courses."

This practical, yet simple, guide explains how the various functions within the Supply Chain ultimately bring products to market. With a fictional company, and the consumer good that they produce, it's easy to follow and gain knowledge through each chapter on how supply chain logistics are followed out in the real world. By posing questions that Supply Chain Operations Manager's face, readers will start to think like a Supply Chain Operations professional.

A review by Wendy L. Tate, Ph.D., Professor of Supply Chain Management, University of Tennessee & Co-Editor in Chief Journal of Purchasing and Supply Management speaks more on the example used in the book: "McDonough takes an example of the production of scissors through Planning, Control Systems, Procurement, Purchasing, Sourcing, and Manufacturing. I like the idea of a "story" that runs through the text that the reader can begin to trace all aspects of a product from planning to execution." Having a story line to follow is a unique strength of the book over other existing books on this topic. This is another reason that it is THE book for potential readers on the subject of operations and supply chain management.

The author of this reference guide, Ashley McDonough is a Supply Chain and Finance professional who holds an M.B.A from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, one of the top M.B.A. programs in the world. She also holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota, with an emphasis in Supply Chain, Operations Management, and Economics. Ashley hopes to share with others the complexities, challenges, and excitement that comes with working in the Supply Chain in a simple, yet practical way that is easy for anyone to understand.

Vibrant Publishers, USA is a leading publishing house with focus on high quality books for IT professionals, management professionals and students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content is made available to today's fast paced generation. They have three series of books that are designed for today's need to know now society. With content that is both concise and approachable, the three series are: Job Interview Questions, Self-Learning Management, and Test Prep.

