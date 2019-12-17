Vibrant Publishers Makes GRE Essay Prep Simpler with the Launch of 4 NEW Analytical Writing Books

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce the launch of New Editions of four Analytical Writing Books for GRE test takers. With these books, the test takers will get an opportunity to practice writing strategies and read sample essays before writing the real GRE.

The highlights of new editions are:

Readers Favorite - 5 Stars awarded - GRE Analytical Writing: Solutions to the Real Essay Topics - Book 1 - Front Cover. The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for standardized tests. Students preparing for standardized tests i.e. GRE, SAT, ACT now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides from Vibrant Publishers. Books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated and packed with relevant content. These have been prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience. The simple and well-organized format of the books makes studying both effective and efficient.

Whopping 145 solved essays; topics from ETS official pool

Elaborate yet self-explanatory solutions to essays

Expert strategies and simplified methods which help produce focused responses

Online access to printable answer sheets to write essay responses

Variety in approaches that helps even amateur writers build confidence and reinforce skills

Three out of the four books (Book 1, Book 2 and Book 3) have unique sets of solved essays covering a total of 145 official topics for the GRE Test takers. The fourth book (Bible) combines the essays and their solutions from Book 1, Book 2 and Book 3 in a single title. Depending on the individual preparatory level and choice of topics, one can choose either or all the books from this series.

More than 250,000 test takers have used the previous editions of these books effectively for their preparation. With multiple positive reviews already, here is one 5-star review from Janelle Fila for Readers' Favorite for Book 1:

"I liked that there were sample essays. This gave me a really great sense of what to expect. Now I know what a good essay looks like and have something to emulate. Not only do I have writing prompts and situations in literature to fall back on, now I have real written essays to critique and examine to compare how mine stack up. Excellent job!"

Another 5-star review of Book 2 on Amazon.com describes:

"This book was a great buy, a must-read for all GRE test takers. The content in the book was useful, thought provoking, and I have several ideas to work with now. In addition, the content is presented well too. I found very few books that focus on the GRE writing section; and of those, I prefer this book."

Details of these books can be found here:

1) GRE Analytical Writing - Book 1 - http://bit.ly/2teSVnD

Paperback ISBN 13: 978-1-949395-54-9 | Ebook ISBN: 978-1-949395-55-6

Hardback ISBN: 978-1-949395-56-3

2) GRE Analytical Writing - Book 2 - http://bit.ly/2sl9ldE

Paperback ISBN 13: 978-1-949395-57-0 | Ebook ISBN: 978-1-949395-58-7

Hardback ISBN: 978-1-949395-59-4

3) GRE Analytical Writing - Book 3 - http://bit.ly/2RLwPTM

Paperback ISBN 13: 978-1-949395-60-0 | Ebook ISBN: 978-1-949395-61-7

4) GRE Analytical Writing Bible - http://bit.ly/2PhKU9R

Paperback ISBN 13: 978-1-949395-51-8 | Ebook ISBN: 978-1-949395-52-5

Hardback ISBN: 978-1-949395-53-2

The 2020 editions are available in both e-book and paperback formats at Amazon, Ingram, Smashwords, Barnes and Noble, Baker and Taylor to name a few.

Vibrant Publishers , USA is a leading publishing house with a focus on high quality books for students, IT professionals, and management professionals. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content is made available to today's fast paced generation. With content that is both concise and approachable, the three series are: Job Interview Questions, Self-Learning Management, and Test Prep.

