Vibrant Publishers Transforms How Students Prepare for the ACT Essay With Its Launch of a New Book & ACT Essay Writing Contest

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce the launch of a new book by Aimee Weinstein, Winning Strategies for ACT Essay Writing: with 15 Sample Prompts. Students will increase their confidence and perhaps their college acceptance letters with this guidebook that offers proven strategies for crafting a winning ACT, American College Testing, essay.

This guidebook is designed to prepare students to write a high scoring argumentative essay for the standardized college admission ACT test. With the highest number of ACT essay prompts and solved essays available in the market, it is a comprehensive guide that makes preparing an ACT essay both effective and efficient. Another unique quality of this book is its workbook format; students can practice the writing process rather than just read the essays. After writing the essay, students can compare the author's responses to their own and understand how they can improve.

According to a report from the ACT, of the 1.9 million members of the class of 2018 who sat for the ACT, about 50 percent took the optional writing component. Although some universities are no longer requiring this part of the ACT for admission, it can help if a school is on the fence about accepting a student.

To celebrate the launch of this new book, Vibrant Publishers is hosting an ACT essay writing contest. The contest will be open to any U.S. high school student between Grades 9-12. Essays will be assessed and scored by Vibrant Publishers' expert panel and the top scoring essay will be published on the Vibrant Publishers website.

The author of this ACT essay guide, Dr. Aimee Weinstein is a writer and professor whose passion is coaching students on how to write effective essays for college applications as well as the ACT and SAT. She works full-time at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia as a Term Assistant Professor.

Vibrant Publishers, USA is a leading publishing house with focus on high quality books for IT professionals, management professionals and students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content is made available to today's fast paced generation. They have three series of books that are designed for today's need to know now society. With content that is both concise and approachable, the three series are: Job Interview Questions, Self-Learning Management, and Test Prep.

