Vibrant to Present Phase III Data at the 2022 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant, a medical technology company that developed a proprietary, biocompatible treatment for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), announced today that an abstract titled, "Efficacy and Safety of Vibrant® Capsule for Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC): Randomized, Double-Blind, Multicenter, Placebo-Controlled, Phase III Trial" has been accepted for an abstract presentation at the 2022 Digestive Disease Week Conference (DDW 2022). The conference will be held May 21-24, 2022, in San Diego, California and virtually.

During the presentation, leading gastroenterologist Satish Rao, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine at the Medical College of Georgia, will share data from the Phase III trial showing the efficacy and safety of the Vibrant System in patients with CIC. Vibrant's non-drug system leverages research exploring the Gut-Brain axis—the connection between the bowel and the brain.

The Vibrant System resynchronizes the biological clock through the body's Gut-Brain connection, resulting in effective constipation relief, possible predictable bowel movements, and better quality of life, while providing a strong safety profile.

Based on the study's positive findings, Vibrant has submitted its system for FDA clearance.

"We look forward to participating in DDW 2022 and sharing additional results of our Phase III trial," said Lior Ben-Tsur, CEO, Vibrant Gastro. "Our research demonstrates that its novel and unique mechanism of action improves patients' constipation symptoms and therefore improves their quality of life. The Vibrant System offers health care providers a new tool to expand the chronic constipation treatment options for refractory, AEs sufferers, non-drug preferencing patients, and insurance companies to decrease the overall costs of chronic constipation care."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: "Efficacy and Safety of Vibrant® Capsule for Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC): Randomized, Double-Blind, Multicenter, Placebo-Controlled, Phase III Trial"

Presenter: Satish Rao, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine, Medical College of Georgia

Date: May 22, 2022

Time: 4:54 pm - 5:10 pm PT

About Vibrant

Vibrant is the pioneer of the Synchronized Activation Method™, a novel technology system relying on the science of the gut-brain connection via the Enteric Nervous System (ENS) pathway. Vibrant is a proprietary, biocompatible treatment for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The treatment is composed of a drug-free, orally administered capsule that induces bowel movements. The capsule is directed by a pod, which activates and sends the operating instructions to the capsule.

