Vibrating Conveyor Market to Witness Substantial Growth Due to Extensive Requirement in COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging Procedure, Says TMR
- Growing demand for vibrating conveyor to enhance food safety bring considerable growth for the global market
- Advancements in vibrating conveyors through latest technologies such as the patented drive technology are likely to serve as prominent growth boosters
Oct 18, 2021, 07:30 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Vibrating Conveyor Market: Growth Summary
The vibrating conveyor market is prognosticated to observe steady growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The growing use of automation in a plethora of industries is projected to present extensive growth opportunities for the vibrating conveyor market.
Key features of vibrating conveyors such as easy to maintain and extensive robustness are anticipated to increase the growth rate of the global market. Furthermore, other features such as less power consumption and a simple structure attract considerable growth for the vibrating conveyor market.
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a thorough research on various factors associated with the growth of the vibrating conveyor market. The analysts at TMR expect the global market for vibrating conveyor to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The vibrating conveyor market is expected to cross the value of US$ 706.1 Mn by 2031.
The growing concerns regarding food security due to the pandemic has led to an increase in the demand for vibrating conveyors for enhancing sanitization. This factor will determine the growth trajectory of the vibrating conveyor market. Manufacturers in the vibrating conveyor market are also focusing on developing customized vibrating conveyors to gain a competitive advantage over others. Companies in the vibrating conveyor market are also focusing on the patented drive technology to offer more features and convenience to consumers. Furthermore, the demand for vibrating conveyors is expanding for use in warehouse management systems and manufacturing of execution systems, which is projected to propel the growth of the global market.
Key Findings of Report
Growing Demand for Vibratory Feeders in COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging Presents Array of Growth Opportunities
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many vaccine manufacturers are increasing their production capacities for providing maximum vaccines to inoculate as many people as possible in the shortest timeframe. Vibrating conveyors are used in COVID-19 vaccine packaging for maximizing uptime. Thus, the rising popularity of vibrating conveyor in vaccine packaging is expected to serve as a growth booster during the forecast period.
Increasing Utilization of Customized Electromechanical Vibrating Conveyors in Dewatering Applications to Offer Growth
Pet food industries, iron and steel quarries, and other dewatering and screening applications are utilizing customized electromechanical vibrating conveyors to meet their specific needs. Furthermore, the advantages of these conveyors make them an ideal fit among these applications, eventually assuring new growth opportunities.
Vibrating Conveyor Market in Asia Pacific to Witness Substantial Growth
Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region is prognosticated to offer considerable growth for the vibrating conveyor market. Asia Pacific comprises many countries, which are emerging economies. The emergence of countries such as India and China as significant manufacturing hubs is expected to improve the growth trajectory of the vibrating conveyor market. The Cushman & Wakefield's 2021 Global Manufacturing Risk Index revealed that India overtook the U.S. to become the second-most preferred manufacturing hub for vibrating conveyors in the world. Thus, these aspects are projected to be major growth boosters for the vibrating conveyor market.
Some well-entrenched players in the vibrating conveyor market are Sinfonia Technology Co., Ltd., Bruks Siwertell Group, ALVIBRA A/S, General Kinematics Corporation, Vibra Schultheis GmbH & Co., etc., Heat and Control, Inc., and Triple/S Dynamics, Inc.
Global Vibrating Conveyor Market: Segmentation
By Product Type
- Light/Medium Duty Vibrating Conveyor
- Heavy Duty Vibrating Conveyor
By Drive Mechanism
- Cranks/Springs
- Electromagnets
- Others
By End-use Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Food & Beverages
- Bakery Products
- Confection and Candy
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Meat & Seafood
- Snack Food
- Others
- Pharmaceutical
- Rubber Industry
- Wood Industry
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
