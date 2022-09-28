Vibration Control Systems Market is expected to grow at 6.2% CAGR over 2022-2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Elevated Demand in the Healthcare Sector to Boost Vibration Control System Market to US$ 9.01Bn by 2032. Machine Condition Monitoring Market is expected to grow at 7.8% CAGR over 2022-2032. NVH Testing Market is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR over 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vibration control system market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 9.01Bn by 2032, with sales growing at a positive CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032. Driven by the heightened demand for vibration control systems in the healthcare sector, the target market is expected to reach an estimated US$ 4.94 Bn in 2022. In order to protect expensive and delicate medical equipment such as magnetic resonance imaging scanners and DNA sequencing microarrays from vibration-related damage, vibration control systems are increasingly used in healthcare setups over the forecast period.



Many pharmaceutical companies along with other sectors within the medical industry are quickly adopting the vibration control system so as to lessen the impact and protect sensitive medical equipment. Vibration control systems are also widely used in the aerospace and defense industry. The system is used to lessen vibrations that could crack the windshield, window glass, doors, or cargo. In the recent past, the vibration control system has witnessed a surge in demand due to its rising application in various industry verticals like power plants, automotive, and oil & gas. Owing to the system's ability to mitigate vibration and shock, the product has been gaining momentum in the energy sector.

Furthermore, a notable inclination towards the use of vibration controllers' techniques in the electronics and electrical industry as well as the manufacturing of industrial goods has had a positive impact on the vibration control systems market. In addition to this, the increasing awareness of the importance of protecting mechanical structures, rising interest in the use of active vibration control in different industrial sectors as well as advancing automobile and airplane industries are propelling the vibration control system market.

The increase in per capita utility spending and rising government spending on important end-use industries also contribute to the growth of the target market. The progress observed in various end-use industries is also expected to aid market manufacturers in diversifying their product lines and thus expanding the vibration control system market over the forecast period.

"Rising adoption of the vibration control system in oil & gas, transportation, utilities, and other end-use industries is expected to propel the market growth of the vibration control system over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Development and integration of IIoT will boost market possibilities.

Transportation and utility sectors are driving market growth in The United States .

. Russia is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities to the target market.

is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities to the target market. The vibration control systems market in China is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific market.

Competitive Landscape

HUTCHINSON, DynaTronic Corporation Ltd., Cooper Standard, GERB, Technical Manufacturing Corporation, LORD Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Farat Ltd, Bridgestone Corporation, FUKOKU CO., LTD, VICODA GmbH, MUPRO Services GmbH, Kinetics Noise Control, Inc., Dynamic Solutions Systems, Inc., Isolation Technology Inc., ACTOM PTY LTD, Fabreeka, VSL International Ltd., and Resistoflex (P) Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the vibration control system market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on product innovation and development to cater to consumer demands. These organizations also employ tactics like partnerships and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into Vibration Control System Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global vibration control system market, providing historical data and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of system (vibration control (isolating pads, isolators (metal, rubber), couplings (spool, shear, bolt, bush), anti-vib cylinders (male, female)), motion control (springs (air, coil), hangers, washers & brushes, mounts (hydraulic, pneumatic)), automation control (absorber (miniature, industrial, heavy industrial), dampers (hydraulic, pneumatic, damping pads))), end user (mining & quarrying, oil & gas, utilities, transportation, food manufacturing, be. & tobacco, textile mills, bi-product, chemical manufacturing, electrical equipment, machinery manufacturing), sales type (O.E.M., aftermarket), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the vibration control system market in China is expected to thrive over the forecast period and dominate the market space in the Asia Pacific region. The strong presence of key manufacturers in the Chinese regional market accounts for the region's rapid development. Heightened demand for vibration control systems in this country is likely to be prompted by the low cost of capital and abundant supply of low-priced labor and materials.

Vibration Control Systems Market by Segmentation

By System:

Vibration Controls

Isolating Pads



Isolators (Metal, Rubber)



Couplings (Spool, Shear, Bolt, Bush)



Anti-Vib Cylinders (Male, Female)

Motion Controls

Springs (Air, Coil)



Hangers



Washers & Brushes



Mounts (Hydraulic, Pneumatic)

Automation Control

Absorber (Miniature, Industrial, Heavy Industrial)



Dampers (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Damping Pads)

By End User:

Mining & Quarrying

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Transportation

Food Manufacturing

Bev. & Tobacco

Textile Mills

Bi-Products

Chemical Manufacturing

Electrical Equipment

Machinery Manufacturing

By Sales Type:

O.E.M

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

SOURCE Future Market Insights, Inc.