Vibrnz Launches New Tools to Help Creative Entrepreneurs Monetize Their Skills

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- These are challenging times for all of us. This is especially true for local creative entrepreneurs. Many freelance artists, educators and small businesses have been hit hard by COVID as live events including concerts, workshops, recitals etc. have either got cancelled for a foreseeable future or moved to online platforms.

Event Management Tools from Vibrnz

For many artists and educators, it is challenging to adapt to digitization and navigate the multiple options available in the market. Social media platforms exist and though they might be helpful in posting events and getting an audience, more and more people are getting used to a plethora of free content which is negatively impacting professionals. For many artists, their livelihood depends on the income they receive from events and they cannot afford to work on content that does not get them any monetary contributions.

"Online is the new normal. Why settle for free events when you can monetize them? Why compromise on providing a great experience to your audience in this new era of online events?" says Mrinalini (Mini) Ayachit, the Founder and CEO of Vibrnz. "Creative entrepreneurs now have the option to organize events that have authorized or paid access. They can also enhance the event experience from start to finish by using our easy to use engagement tools and a fantastic user interface which will motivate their audience to keep coming back!"

Vibrnz is committed to making a difference in the field of creative arts using the latest in digital technology. Their "Support the artists" series that was started earlier this year was successful in raising funds for freelance artists and charitable organizations.

With these new tools that make monetizing events simple, the team at Vibrnz hopes that artists and teachers can focus on what they do best; even in this new normal.

About Vibrnz

Vibrnz is a technology platform focused on the arts. Its primary focus is to empower the creative community with digital tools, inspiring content, and opportunities. Apart from building technology tools, they are also involved in multiple initiatives that promote creativity and cross-cultural awareness. Online concerts, book chats, interviews, and panel discussions are some of the forums Vibrnz has started and have been received very well by upcoming and professional artists, teachers, parents, and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds. All of this is in line with their vision to build vibrant local communities where creativity thrives. Visit www.vibrnz.com to learn more about Vibrnz.

Media Contact:

Mrinalini Ayachit

513.504.4425

[email protected]

SOURCE Vibrnz

Related Links

https://www.vibrnz.com

