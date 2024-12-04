Vibronyx Receives 2024 Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Award For Powering A Future-Ready DLA Supply Chain

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibronyx, Inc., a minority- and veteran-owned analytics services company, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Defense Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) Achievement Award for its work on developing the Joint Food Management System (JFMS). The award recognizes Vibronyx's collaboration with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to enhance the $3 billion Subsistence (Class I - food) supply chain, a critical resource for the Armed Forces and federal agencies including FEMA and USDA. Vibronyx will accept the award on December 4, 2024, at the Defense Manufacturing Conference in Austin, TX.

"A modern JFMS equips today's warfighters with future-ready capabilities," said Clayton Nicholas, Vibronyx Founder and Chairman. "This data and AI-powered solution enhances operational readiness by providing greater supply chain visibility and proactive decision-making to support our military's logistical needs."

Since becoming the prime contractor for the JFMS project in 2019, Vibronyx has completed five key phases:

Phase I: Developed a Digital Transformation Playbook outlining a roadmap to address capability gaps in the DLA's supply chain.





Developed a Digital Transformation Playbook outlining a roadmap to address capability gaps in the DLA's supply chain. Phase II: Assessed Military Services' needs, defining business and technical requirements.





Assessed Military Services' needs, defining business and technical requirements. Phase III: Clarified processes and technologies for a seamless, end-to-end supply chain solution.





Clarified processes and technologies for a seamless, end-to-end supply chain solution. Phase IV: Created a pilot solution integrating data from 11 systems across agencies using AI-powered analytics, hybrid-cloud architecture, and advanced dashboards.





Created a pilot solution integrating data from 11 systems across agencies using AI-powered analytics, hybrid-cloud architecture, and advanced dashboards. Phase V: Delivered a business case analysis to fund and implement a production JFMS, highlighting ROI and a comprehensive roadmap.

This achievement highlights the collaborative efforts of Vibronyx, the DLA, and stakeholders to create a resilient, future-ready supply chain that ensures operational readiness and supports warfighter demands.

About Vibronyx

Vibronyx is a minority- and veteran-owned analytics technology company specializing in supply chain transformation. With deep domain expertise, Vibronyx provides strategic consulting, analytics, and managed services to help organizations accelerate digital transformation and enable intelligent decision-making. Learn more at vibronyx.com.

