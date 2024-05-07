Vic Alexander of KraftCPAs picked by Forbes as top CPA

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has chosen Vic Alexander of KraftCPAs PLLC for its inaugural America's Top 200 CPAs list, adding to a list of career distinctions for the firm's chief manager.

"Whether you're struggling with the demands of your business or … needing to account for your audacious success, these are the ones you need," Forbes wrote in its announcement of the 200-person list.

Alexander, who has been chief manager of the firm since 1993, was one of just two people from Tennessee chosen for the Top 200 CPAs list, and the only one from Middle Tennessee. The selection follows previous honors such as Most Admired CEO Lifetime Achievement Award and Power Leader in Finance by the Nashville Business Journal, Accounting's Finest by the Nashville Post, Tennessee's Finest Accountants by BusinessTN Magazine, and Lipscomb University's Business with Purpose Award for leadership.

"I had strong role models in Joe Kraft and his partners early in my career, and I was incredibly fortunate to learn from them," Alexander said of the firm's founder and mentor. "Individual recognitions are humbling, but they're really great reflections of all the people at our firm who work hard to make us successful."

Forbes compiled its list independently through independent nominations. Nominees were rated on criteria such as expertise, innovation, thought leadership, experience, and service to the community and to their profession, as well as responses to selected questions.

