Vic Karjian to Serve as Interim CEO of Amerijet International, Inc.

"We are very pleased that Vic has agreed to step in as Interim CEO. Having led the Company since 2016, he is extremely familiar with the Company's customers and operations and will provide for continuity in the business during this interim period," said Bob Horne, Amerijet Board member. "The Company appreciates Tim's many contributions over this past year, and we wish him well in his next chapter. The Board looks forward to working with Vic to continue Amerijet's profitable growth while we search for our next CEO."

About Amerijet

Amerijet International Airlines is a leading global air–cargo airline based in Miami, Florida. Amerijet operates its own dedicated freighter fleet of B767 aircraft throughout the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Western Europe. The Company will soon be adding several B757 aircraft to its fleet to provide additional route flexibility and service options to its customer base. The Company provides its scheduled service region with approximately 7,000 freighter flights annually. In addition, Amerijet also offers extensive worldwide long– and short–term ACMI, CMI and full–service charters to leading shippers and logistics partners, and it provides regular air cargo services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Amerijet's global network, including its interline partners and general sales agents, reaches over 350 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East with seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time–sensitive, valuable, hazardous, oversize, temperature–controlled and other cargo types.

More information about Amerijet can be accessed at www.amerijet.com.

SOURCE Amerijet International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amerijet.com

