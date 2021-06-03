Vicarious Surgical Appoints Michael Pratt as Vice President of Commercial Strategy

WALTHAM, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicarious Surgical Inc. ("Vicarious" or "Vicarious Surgical" or the "Company"), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures as well as patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of Michael Pratt as Vice President of Commercial Strategy. In this new role, Mr. Pratt will lead the Company's efforts to establish partnerships with hospitals and research centers as it advances development of its novel approach to surgery, which uses a combination of proprietary, human-like surgical robots and head mounted display to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient when performing minimally invasive surgery.

Prior to joining Vicarious Surgical, Mr. Pratt served as Global Vice President at Ekso Bionics where he relaunched Ekso's industrial exoskeleton business unit, leading a capital raise as well as executing a managed buyout and scaling within a projected $3 billion market. Previously, he served as U.S. Commercial Vice President at Zimmer Biomet, where he was responsible for U.S. commercial operations and sales performance for the Rosa Robotic Platform, spanning applications for the brain, spine and orthopedics. He has also held roles of increasing seniority at Intuitive Surgical, where he managed clinical sales, capital sales and product marketing.

"Michael's deep commercial expertise within the surgical robotics field will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategy to bring our next-generation surgical robotic technology to the market," said Adam Sachs, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicarious Surgical. "I am excited to welcome Michael to the Vicarious Surgical leadership team and look forward to working together to strengthen our foundation for long-term growth at the Company."

"I'm thrilled to join the high caliber team at Vicarious Surgical during this period of rapid growth," said Mr. Pratt. "I'm enthusiastic about the mission of Vicarious Surgical and look forward to bringing my expertise in building disruptive commercial strategies and scaling commercial teams as the company realizes the promise of its novel surgical robotics technology."

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company's novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and head mounted display to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company's technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it the first, and only, surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA.* The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla's Khosla Ventures, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, and Philip Liang's E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Investor Inquiries:

Press and Media Inquiries:

* As of the date of this press release, Vicarious Surgical is not aware of any surgical robotics company that has announced receiving Breakthrough Designation for a full robotics system.

SOURCE Vicarious Surgical

Related Links

