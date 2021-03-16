Vicarious Surgical Appoints William J. Kelly, CPA as Chief Financial Officer and June M. Morris, Esq. as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer

BOSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicarious Surgical Inc., a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures as well as patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of William J. Kelly, CPA as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and June M. Morris, Esq. as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, effective March 1, 2021.

"I am very pleased to welcome Bill and June to the Vicarious Surgical executive leadership team," said Adam Sachs, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicarious Surgical. "Bill has over 25 years of financial management experience and brings strong strategic, financial and operational leadership skills across multiple business areas. June brings over 30 years of experience with both private and public companies providing legal guidance in a number of industries including life sciences, AI, medical devices and technology. I look forward to working together as Vicarious Surgical continues to execute on our strategy to bring our next-generation robotic technology to market, with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs."

Prior to joining Vicarious Surgical, Mr. Kelly served as Chief Financial Officer at Exosome Diagnostics, a privately held healthcare company focused on developing and commercializing revolutionary biofluid-based diagnostics, from 2014 to 2018. During his time at Exosome Diagnostics, he helped raise over $60 million and oversaw its transition to a commercial stage company with the successful launch of its first product, Exosome Prostate Intelliscore. In 2018, Mr. Kelly managed the negotiation and execution of the company's sale to Bio-Techne, Inc. for $575 million, including contingent.

Before joining Exosome Diagnostics, Inc., Mr. Kelly served as Chief Financial Officer of Repligen Corporation, a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems. While at Repligen Corporation, Mr. Kelly was responsible for all aspects of Repligen's finance, human resources, information technology and facilities operations and helped lead the company through its transition to a commercial bioprocessing enterprise driving growth of nearly ten times in market capitalization.

"Vicarious Surgical is an impressive organization built on a truly disruptive approach to robotic surgery," said Mr. Kelly. "I am excited to join this innovative company and look forward to working with Adam and his team as we progress through the next stage of its development."

Ms. Morris comes to Vicarious Surgical from FT Management & Associates, a private consulting firm, where she served as Managing Partner and General Counsel. In this role, she provided legal advice to a number of companies regarding SEC compliance, IPO preparation, SOX, data privacy and security, corporate governance and FDA regulatory compliance. Prior to that, Ms. Morris was Vice President and General Counsel at Northern Power Systems Inc, which was a publicy-held company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, where she was responsible for all company compliance, SEC filings, FCPA and TSX compliance. Ms. Morris was also Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer to Picis, Inc., a worldwide provider of information systems that delivered proven patient care transformation for the highest acuity areas of hospitals.

Earlier in her career, from 1999 to 2004, Ms. Morris served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Pegasystems, a NASDAQ listed company providing enterprise software products and services to major pharmaceutical, financial and healthcare institutions worldwide. She has a strong background in corporate law, international transactions, intellectual property, debt and equity financing and securities.

"I am honored to join this entrepreneurial team and to be part of such an innovative, breakthrough technology that will truly make a difference in the healthcare system and in patients' lives," said Ms. Morris. "It's an exciting time at the company and I look forward to being part of such a dynamic group."

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company's novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and advanced visualization to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company's technology was granted the Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2019, marking the first, and only, surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Khosla Ventures, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors and Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures. The Company is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

Investor Inquiries:

Mike Piccinino, CFA

[email protected]



Press and Media Inquiries:

Terri Clevenger

[email protected]

SOURCE Vicarious Surgical

Related Links

https://www.vicarioussurgical.com

