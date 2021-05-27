Vicarious Surgical CEO Adam Sachs to Present at Surgical Disruptive Technology Summit

WALTHAM, Mass., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicarious Surgical Inc. ("Vicarious" or "Vicarious Surgical" or the "Company"), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures as well as patient outcomes, today announced that Adam Sachs, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicarious Surgical, will participate in a panel discussion on the future of surgical robots at the Surgical Disruptive Technology Summit in Houston, Texas on June 4, 2021.

Presentation Details

Title: Surgical Robotics: The Next 5 Years

Date: June 4, 2021

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. CT

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company's novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company's technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it the first, and only, surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA.*

The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla's Khosla Ventures, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, and Philip Liang's E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Investor Inquiries:

Mike Piccinino, CFA

[email protected]



Press and Media Inquiries:

Sean Leous

[email protected]

Phone + 1 646 866 4012

* As of the date of this press release, Vicarious Surgical is not aware of any surgical robotics company that has announced receiving Breakthrough Designation for a full robotics system.

SOURCE Vicarious Surgical

