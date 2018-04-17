Vicarious Surgical Closes $16.75 Million in Series A Funding

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicarious Surgical today announced that it has closed a $16.75 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Vinod Khosla's Khosla Ventures and Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, and includes Bill Gates' Gates Ventures, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, and Marc Benioff.

Vicarious Surgical combines virtual reality with proprietary human-like surgical robotics to enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery through a single micro-incision. Through the Company's innovative technology, Vicarious Surgical has achieved what has been the goal of surgical robotics since the field's inception -- to shrink the surgeon and put them inside the patient. The Company will use the funds to support the next phase of its growth and build up its rapidly expanding robotics and software teams.

"We are thrilled to have support from such a strong group of investors, who will help us build out our team as we continue to develop our technology," said Adam Sachs, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Vicarious Surgical. "Our platform will improve patient access to the latest in minimally invasive robotic surgery. We believe the best surgical technology should not be limited to major hospitals, and we are grateful to partner with investors who share this mission."

"Vicarious Surgical is using miniaturized robotics and immersive virtual reality to give surgeons superpowers, exponentially improving visibility and accuracy in minimally invasive surgery," said Dror Berman, Founding Partner of Innovation Endeavors. "This approach is poised to drive a super evolution in surgical care that will save lives."

"When we first invested in Vicarious Surgical's seed round in 2016, virtual reality surgical robotics was still a proof-of-concept," said Samir Kaul, Founding General Partner at Khosla Ventures. "We are excited to see the progress they have made in just two years and are proud to partner with them as they develop surgical robotics around the needs of surgeons and patients worldwide."

About Vicarious Surgical

Led by an experienced team of technologists and physicians, and backed by technology luminaries, Vicarious Surgical is applying the latest innovation in robotics and virtual reality to create a new paradigm in minimally invasive surgeries.

