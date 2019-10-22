Vice Admiral Barrett Joins SPA Australia as a Strategic Advisor

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., (SPA) is pleased to welcome Vice Admiral Tim Barrett, Royal Australian Navy retired and former Chief of Navy, as a strategic advisor for SPA Australia. VADM Barrett spent more than 42 years in the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), retiring in July 2018.

During his time as the Chief of Navy and professional head of the Service in Australia, VADM Barrett helped develop plans to regenerate the Navy's capabilities, as seen in the National Ship Building Plan and the contracts being executed for new submarines, frigates and patrol boats. Prior to being named Chief of Navy, he served as Commander Australian Fleet and was responsible for the command, operations, readiness, training and force generation of all ships, submarines, aircraft squadrons, diving teams, and shore establishments of the Royal Australian Navy.

"SPA provides expert advice and analytically-based evidence to help inform many of the important decisions facing the Australian Defence Force," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA CEO and President. "We built a strong partnership with VADM Barrett during his time as the Chief of Navy and we look forward to his valuable insights and advice to ensure we are able to provide the highest quality support to our Australian clients."

Vice Admiral Barrett holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and History and a Masters of Defense Studies, both from the University of New South Wales and has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He was awarded a Conspicuous Service Cross in 2006 for his achievements in naval aviation, and became a Member of the Order of Australia in 2009 for his service as Director Naval Officers' Postings and Commander Navy Aviation Group. He was also made an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2014 for his leadership of Border Protection Command and the Australian Fleet.

About SPA: Systems Planning and Analysis Australia, Pty, Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. and provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national security objectives. SPA's distinguished reputation for over 47 years is based on high caliber work supporting national security and national defense customers. For more information about SPA, please visit www.spa.com.

