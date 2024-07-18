Brings further strategic growth and operational efficiency business intelligence

DALLAS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) announced today the election of Mary Jackson to its Board of Directors, effective upon the closing of the previously announced separation of Jacobs' Critical Mission Solutions and portions of its Divergent Solutions business, or, if earlier, January 15, 2025. A 32-year veteran of the United States Navy with extensive experience as an advisor across numerous boards while in the Navy and since, retired Vice Admiral Jackson brings a proven track record of dynamic leadership discipline, strategic business continuity and operational efficiency.

Vice Admiral Mary Jackson Named to Jacobs Board of Directors

Having retired from the U.S. Navy as Vice Admiral in 2020 where she led complex worldwide operations for shore installations, including infrastructure management and program governance, budgeting, supply chain management, human capital management, risk management and execution, she has leveraged that global experience leading multifaceted projects and services for diverse teams to become a premier public and private company independent director.

Jacobs CEO Bob Pragada said, "We are very fortunate to be appointing Vice Admiral Jackson to the Jacobs Board. Her extensive experience in large scale global infrastructure management, combined with her vast knowledge of operational effectiveness, digital transformation and innovation will be of considerable benefit. We look forward to her contributions as Jacobs evolves as a significant pure play infrastructure solutions provider in the next exciting chapter of our company's transformation."

Currently, Vice Admiral Jackson serves as an independent director on the boards of Victory Capital Holdings, Custom Truck One Source, several private company boards, and the United States Naval Academy Foundation. She holds a bachelor's degree in physics (oceanography emphasis) from the United States Naval Academy and a master's degree in engineering management from George Washington University.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, our plans to spin off and merge with Amentum our Critical Missions Solutions business and a portion of our Divergent Solutions business in a proposed transaction that is intended to be tax-free to stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs