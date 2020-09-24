Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Joins L'ATTITUDE For An Exclusive Address
Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will join L'ATTITUDE for an exclusive address and interview with MSNBC Senior Business Correspondent, Stephanie Ruhle, simulcast on MSNBC and on the hub.LATTITUDE.net platform, where you can also find the full slate of sessions happening at L'ATTITUDE 2020.
"Our economic future is largely dependent on the New Mainstream Economy, and we're thrilled to welcome Vice President Biden for a robust discussion about our collective rebuild and renewal," said Sol Trujillo, L'ATTITUDE Co-founder. "These issues impact all Americans, which is why L'ATTITUDE is a non-partisan event and we were thrilled to extend invitations to the upper echelon of leaders from both parties."
Now in its third year, L'ATTITUDE is a ground-breaking initiative creating a national townhall of sorts and engaging the nation's best and brightest in identifying the strategies for getting America's economy growing once again. The event will feature more than 20 sessions over four days, each featuring live participants live-cast to a virtual audience.
WHEN:
Vice President Biden's exclusive address will be simulcast on Saturday, September 26 at 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT on MSNBC and L'ATTITUDE's event site, hub.LATTITUDE.net.
WHERE:
L'ATTITUDE 2020 is a virtual, live-cast event. To learn more and register, visit www.lattitude.net.
ABOUT L'ATTITUDE
The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding America's Latino Factor and the New Mainstream Economy. As the name implies, L'ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country's youngest cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, and account for over $2.3 trillion in GDP, making it the 8th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities.
