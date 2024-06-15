Vice President Kamala Harris Came to Atlanta for Her Economic Opportunity Tour with the 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

ATLANTA, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice President Kamala Harris, in a significant move, brought her economic opportunity tours to Atlanta to visit the 38th Conference of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. This pivotal stop was to discuss economic empowerment with the audience, underlining the importance of the event.

The Vice President, in a thought-provoking discussion moderated by entertainer Steve Harvey, emphasized her message on economic empowerment. "It's about giving people the opportunity to compete, to allow hardworking individuals to not just get by, but to get ahead," said Vice President Kamala Harris.

It's crucial to clarify that this visit was solely a conversation about economic opportunity. It was not an endorsement from the 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

About The 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

The 100 Black Men of America is the world's largest volunteer network of Black men focused on mentoring minority youth. The national organization began with nine chapters in 1986. The first chapter was founded in New York City in 1963. The 100 Black Men of America is a national alliance of leading African-American men in business, public affairs, and government. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for African Americans, with a specific focus on African-American youth. Since its inception, the organization has grown to more than 4,000 members, with 105 chapters that impact more than 100,000 underserved and underrepresented minority youth every year. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.

