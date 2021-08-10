Vice President Kamala Harris Highlights Build Back Better Agenda in Visit to Unity Health Care's Brentwood Health Center

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks on the Build Back Better Agenda legislation that aims to lower health care costs and expand access to insurance coverage for millions of Americans during a visit to Unity Health Care's (Unity) Brentwood Health Center.

The Build Back Better Agenda seeks to increase access to health care by lowering insurance premiums, expanding Medicare coverage, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and closing the Medicaid gap, among other objectives. As the largest network of Community Health Centers in the District, Unity serves thousands of uninsured or under-insured patients. Creating access to quality health care, regardless of financial status, is central to the Unity mission.

Vice President Harris also announced that, to date, 2.5 million people have newly enrolled in health insurance during the 2021 Special Enrollment Period. Vice President Harris encouraged all Americans to join new enrollees and the over 30 million people with existing coverage through the Affordable Care Act by enrolling in health plans before the August 15 deadline.

"Unity Health Care is honored to have Vice President Kamala Harris visit our Brentwood Health Center," said Vincent Keane, Unity's President and CEO. "It is now more important than ever to ensure affordable and accessible health coverage for our patients and community members."

During her visit, Vice President Harris met with members of Unity's Brentwood Health Center staff. She commended the vital work of Community Health Centers, like Unity, in increasing access to quality medical care.

"We are grateful to Vice President Harris' commitment to promoting legislation that lowers barriers to the quality medical care that we all deserve. As we celebrate National Health Center Week, Unity joins Vice President Harris in amplifying the critical role that Community Health Centers play in serving 30 million patients in medically underserved areas of the country," said Keane.

About Unity Health Care

As the largest network of community health centers in Washington, D.C., Unity Health Care provides a full range of health and human services to meet the needs of our communities through a network of over 20 traditional and non-traditional health sites and a mobile medical outreach vehicle. Deeply rooted in the District's neighborhoods for over 35 years, Unity strives to promote healthier communities through compassion and comprehensive primary and specialty health care and wrap-around services, regardless of ability to pay.

