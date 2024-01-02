Vice President Kamala Harris to Address AME Church Women's Retreat in South Carolina

News provided by

7th District AME Church

02 Jan, 2024, 14:20 ET

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seventh Episcopal District Women's Missionary Society (WMS) of the African Methodist Episcopal Church is honored to host Vice President Kamala D. Harris at their Annual Retreat on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Over 1,000 WMS leaders from across South Carolina will convene to renew their commitment to faith and justice through worship, training sessions, and a keynote address from Vice President Harris.

Continue Reading
Vice President Kamala Harris to address the African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina
Vice President Kamala Harris to address the African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina

"We anticipate Vice President Harris's presence in South Carolina as she addresses the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church at the onset of this new year," expressed Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr., Presiding Prelate, Seventh Episcopal District. "In a politically charged climate, our commitment to building a beloved community through love in action becomes even more crucial."

Dr. Phyllis N. Green, Episcopal Supervisor, Seventh Episcopal District, emphasized, "The Women's Missionary Society of the Seventh District is dedicated to amplifying our voices for the transformation of communities in South Carolina through education and empowerment. We look forward to Vice President Harris joining our retreat to invigorate us for the journey ahead."

The Women's Missionary Society Annual Retreat will commence on Friday, January 5, with an opening worship service and conclude on Sunday, January 7, with a closing worship service featuring Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE 7th District AME Church

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.