Vice President Kamala Harris to Deliver a Moderated Conversation on June 14, 2024, During the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Conference

ATLANTA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A second visit to Atlanta, GA is scheduled as the next stop on the Vice President's Economic Opportunity Tour. Since the launch in April, the tour has traveled to four states delivering much-needed information on the economic opportunities currently available to small businesses. The 100 Black Men of America, Inc. is an organization that has empowered youth, their members, and the communities they serve for decades. A programmatic initiative of the volunteer organization is economic empowerment, which encompasses collaborations that yield information and education on how to access small business funding.

Vice President Harris' Economic Opportunity Tour was designed to be ever-evolving and expanding along the way. It has included Administration officials, members of Congress, local leaders, and small business owners. A moderated conversation during the 100 Conference will include influencers, business leaders, and government experts who will share valuable information including specifics on capital available now for entrepreneurs. The 38th Annual Conference of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. is themed Future-Proofing Youth, Members, and Communities and sessions are providing information to fortify attendees and their businesses for future challenges.

WHO: 100 Black Men of America, Inc. WHAT: 38th Annual Conference WHEN: June 14, 2024 WHERE: Hyatt Regency Atlanta NOTE: United States Secret Service (USSS) will be handling security on-site. Participants should expect airport-style security– no large bags, umbrellas, signs or backpacks, etc. will be allowed.

About 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

100 Black Men was founded as an organization in New York City in 1963. The national organization, 100 Black Men of America, Inc. began with nine chapters in 1986 as a national alliance of leading African American men of business, public affairs and government with a mission to improve the quality of life for African Americans, particularly African American youth. These visionaries included businessmen and industry leaders such as David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate Andrew Hatcher, and Jackie Robinson. Since inception, the vision emerged and grew to over 10,000 members impacting over 125,000 underserved, underrepresented minority youth annually. Visit www.100blackmen.org for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.

