The commencement ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. in the College's Margot V. Biermann Athletic Center. Admission to the event is by ticket only for graduates and their families, employees, and friends of the College.

Mike Pence is the 48th vice president of the United States. A native of Columbus, Indiana, he earned a bachelor's degree in history from Hanover College and a juris doctor from the Indiana University School of Law. After graduating, he practiced law, served as president of the Indiana Policy Review Foundation, and hosted a syndicated talk radio show and a weekly television public affairs program. He was elected to Congress from Indiana's Sixth Congressional District in 2000 and served in that capacity for six terms. In 2013, he was elected the 50th governor of Indiana.

The College welcomes media coverage of Commencement. Media who wish to attend are required to be credentialed in advance by Hillsdale College. To learn more and request credentials, contact Emily Stack Davis, public relations manager, at pr@hillsdale.edu or (517) 607-2730.

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 3.7 million.

For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vice-president-mike-pence-to-deliver-2018-hillsdale-college-commencement-address-300626300.html

SOURCE Hillsdale College

Related Links

http://www.hillsdale.edu

