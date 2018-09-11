Vice President Mike Pence to Speak at Mill Steel Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, is honored to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to speak at its headquarters tomorrow regarding tax reform and the general business climate.

Media Schedule:

*All time is local, EDT

8:00am-8:30am: Media call time and pre-set for satellite trucks.

8:30am-11:30am: Building access closed to press. A security sweep will be conducted at this time.

11:30am-12:30pm: Media re-entrance and call time for video cameras, tripods, still photographers, and print reporters.

1:45pm: Vice President Pence delivers remarks.

Media Location Directions and Logistics:

Provided on site: Mult-box, power, Wi-Fi, TV quality lighting, and a riser will be available.

Camera Throw: 50 feet

**For all on site and additional logistical questions regarding the Vice President's remarks at Mill Steel Company, please contact Donna Calvaruso at (202) 881-9775.**

Media RSVP: Media must RSVP to pressrsvp@ovp.eop.gov by 7:00am EDT on Wednesday, September 12 with the below information. At the event site, you will be required to present your press credentials.

Full Name:

Network Affiliation:

Position (Camera, still photographer, reporter):

Cell Phone Number:

Email:

Event (VP Remarks at Mill Steel):

*Note if you are arriving with a satellite truck.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates six service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Anderson and Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit http://www.millsteel.com.

SOURCE Mill Steel Co.

