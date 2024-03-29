Vice President of Avirmax Inc. will Chair Sessions at the 27th ASGCT 2024 Annual Conference in Baltimore

HAYWARD, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Ou, Ph.D., Vice President of Research at Avirmax Inc., will chair two scientific sessions at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) annual meeting in Baltimore between May 7th and 11th, 2024. ASGCT is the largest international society dedicated to understanding, development, and application of gene and cell therapy.

These two sessions that Dr. Ou chairs will be:

Session Title: A3 - AAV Vectors - Capsid Engineering Session 1

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 3:45 PM

Session Title: 2nd Annual 5-Minute Thesis Challenge

Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 2024, 8:00 AM

Dr. Li Ou is a current committee member of ASGCT and a well-established investigator in preclinical research in AAV gene therapy and gene editing. Dr. Ou joined Avirmax in July 2023 and has since been leading in expanding the Company's research programs in capsid engineering and in vivo programs. An avid advocator of unlocking the hidden potential of AAV, Dr. Ou is dedicated to the groundwork of translational development while spearheading institutional collaboration. Before joining Avirmax, Dr. Ou was an Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota, where he spearheaded research on gene therapy for lysosomal diseases, resulting in two IND approvals from the FDA. On Feb 16th, he moderated the ASGCT Professional Development Café online webinar, featuring a talk on Utilizing AI in Gene & Cell Manufacturing.

In addition to the scientific sessions, Avirmax will exhibit in booth #818 showcasing the latest AAV platform technologies.

About Avirmax Inc.

Avirmax Inc. is a San Francisco-based company specializing in developing rAAV-mediated therapeutics for ocular diseases using its AAV proprietary capsid engineering technologies and Sf9-based rAAV manufacturing platform. Since its inception, Avirmax has been dedicated to developing safe, effective, affordable, and accessible AAV gene therapy products for the unmet needs of patients. Visit us at avirmax.com for more information.

