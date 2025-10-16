Vice President of China Electronics Chamber of Commerce Peng Lihui Interviewed by Phoenix TV Americas, Emphatically Promoting the AIE Expo.

ZHUHAI, China, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Peng Lihui, Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, was interviewed by Phoenix Television Americas, in which he gave a focused introduction of the Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo (AIE) to be held from December 4 to 6, 2025, in the twin cities of Macao and Zhuhai. At present, the exhibition recruitment has achieved phased progress, and the industry response is enthusiastic.

As of October 10, the expo has successfully invited 1,779 exhibitors, with nearly 800 confirmed participating enterprises. Renowned domestic companies including Lenovo, Haier, BOE, TCL, Skyworth, GAC, Midea, Leyard, Xiaomi, as well as international firms such as Tesla, Toshiba, Epson, Canon, Sony, Panasonic have all confirmed their participation. Together they will build a high-end platform for global intelligent technology showcasing and connection.

Booth allocation is being advanced efficiently in parallel: a total of 2,876 standard booths have been confirmed, reaching 95.9% of the target of 3,000 booths. The exhibition is planned to include six themed pavilions: "Intelligent Communication & IoT Pavilion", "Intelligent Audiovisual & Metaverse Pavilion", "Venture Capital & New Concept Pavilion", "Intelligent Equipment & Industrial Internet Pavilion", "Intelligent Transportation & Future Mobility Pavilion", and "Smart Home & Health Technology Pavilion", comprehensively covering cutting-edge fields such as intelligent manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy.

Promotional efforts are proceeding simultaneously, with total online exposure surpassing 300 million impressions; social media interactions are active, and traffic to the official website continues climbing. With a strong momentum, AIE is becoming a high-end global platform for intelligent technology display and industry networking.

This edition of the expo, themed "Bay Area Intelligence, Globally Embraced", adopts a "forum + exhibition" deeply integrated format, with a carefully planned "1 + 1 + 6 + N" series agenda. The main venue in Macao will host the opening ceremony and a high-level summit, and will launch a heavyweight industry white paper. A number of specialized sub-forums will focus on global industry hotspots such as AI applications, future mobility, and green computing power.

Visit the AIE official website (https://www.aie-expo.com/index/)

