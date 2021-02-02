Vice President of Corporate Development at Presidio Instructs Premier M&A Training Academy Course

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos Cesta , Vice President of Corporate Development at Presidio , is instructing an M&A Science Academy course titled Connecting the Transaction Process and Maximizing Value Creation.

The course curriculum includes a variety of sections: deciding the deal structure, incorporating variables into deal valuation, connecting the diligence process, and ensuring deal sponsor accountability across various stages. Course participants will learn about the benefits of involving the integration team at an early stage of the deal and what to do if coordinating with the deal sponsor fails.

Carlos takes course participants through all the reasons why bringing the integration lead into the process early maximizes value creation and what steps should be taken in order to successfully execute a deal in this way.

The course is available online through either an annual subscription for $79 a month billed annually or a monthly membership of just $99 a month. Learn more about Carlos's course and M&A Science Academy at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

