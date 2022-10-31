Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CraneWorks, Scott Wilson, Joins Vita Inclinata's Industrial Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced Scott Wilson has become the newest member of Vita's Industrial Advisory Board. Wilson will leverage his extensive network of crane owners, managers, and manufacturer representatives, as well as his industrial business development expertise, to promote the use of the Vita Load Navigator™ .

Scott Wilson Joins Vita Inclinata's Industrial Advisory Board

"I've been involved in every aspect of the crane industry," Wilson said. "As a crane operator, I held my breath as loads passed near buildings, crane booms, crane cabs, or over personnel on job sites. These experiences help me explain the Vita Load Navigator's benefits and how it will make any job site safer while taking the stress off crane operators and rigging crews. Vita's technology inspires me, and I look forward to influencing my industry colleagues on this must-have safety device."

Wilson currently holds the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CraneWorks. In this position, he is responsible for equipment inventory, marketing, sales, and business development teams and assists general managers throughout eight U.S. offices. Before joining CraneWorks, Wilson was President at ML Crane Group/Crane Service. He was responsible for all company operations, including managing the daily operations of over 650 employees, 14 branch locations, and seven individual companies. Wilson also helped acquire eight crane companies and open three greenfield branch locations. Additionally, Wilson's management experience includes being a Branch Manager at Sterling Crane, where he was responsible for all crane branch operations, including recruiting, hiring, billing, and payroll. In addition to his management expertise, his hands-on experience includes over 16 years as a crane operator at Empire Sign and Crane Service in Huntsville, Alabama.

"Scott Wilson is a rare individual who rose from operating large cranes to become a respected business person and president within his industry," said Caleb Carr, CEO of Vita. "His hands-on crane experience gives him a unique safety, and operational perspective that provides a high degree of credibility other industry business leaders can't match. We are honored to have his guidance and insights on Vita's Industrial Advisory Board."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Vita Inclinata