Vice President Pence, Ryan, Pelosi, Schumer To Address Immigration At National Hispanic Prayer Breakfast

Esperanza, the premiere Hispanic Evangelical faith-based network in the country, will host the 12th National Hispanic Prayer Breakfast (NHPB). The conference has been attended by every sitting president of the United States since 2002, including President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush. This year, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leaders Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) are expected to address important issues facing the country such as immigration, religious freedom, economic empowerment, and education. The event will also feature Evangelist Luis Palau and other prominent faith leaders.

Vice President Pence will make his remarks during the National Hispanic Prayer Breakfast the morning of June 14. Pence, who was raised Catholic and continues to practice the Christian faith, continues to be a proponent of religious freedom. His attendance will also mark the first time the NHPB is being held under the Trump Administration.

Led by Rev. Cortés since 1987, Esperanza is prepared to bring together 700 Latino faith and community leaders nearly 30 states as the Hispanic population has grown to the second-largest ethnic group population in the U.S. and 40 percent of the Catholic Church in the United States in 2016. Hispanic voters and faith-based voters are key demographics for many political candidates heading into a highly-anticipated 2018 midterm Congressional election.

Esperanza, the premiere Hispanic Evangelical faith-based network in the country, was founded in 1987 by the Rev. Luis Cortez Jr. and the Hispanic Clergy of Philadelphia and vicinity. With a national network of over 13,000 Hispanic congregations, faith and community-based agencies, Esperanza is a leading voice for Hispanics in America. To read more, please visit www.esperanza.us.

Contact:

Joshua Garner

202-827-7427 ext 100

Joshua@hivemindfirm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vice-president-pence-ryan-pelosi-schumer-to-address-immigration-at-national-hispanic-prayer-breakfast-300665349.html

SOURCE Esperanza

Related Links

http://www.esperanza.us

