Vice President Pence Talks Future Human Space Exploration at NASA's Johnson Space Center

NASA

11:41 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice President Mike Pence, with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, will visit NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston Thursday, Aug. 23, to discuss the future of human space exploration and the agency's plans to return to the Moon as a forerunner to future human missions to Mars.

The event will be held at 12:45 p.m. CDT in the Teague Auditorium at Johnson and will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Media interested in attending the event must request credentials by 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, by contacting the Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111.

Media Schedule (all times CDT):

6:30-7:30 a.m. – Media call time and pre-set for video cameras and tripods

7:30-9:30 a.m. – Venue access closed to press for security sweep

9:30 a.m. – Media re-entrance

12:45 p.m. – Event begins

Check out the latest on NASA's plans for human space exploration at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/humans-in-space

