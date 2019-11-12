Vice President Pence to Visit NASA's Ames Research Center, Discuss Lunar Exploration

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice President Mike Pence, along with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, will visit NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley Thursday, Nov. 14, to discuss the role the center will play in the agency's plans to return astronauts to the Moon.

The event will take place in the NASA Vertical Motion Simulator, a facility that will be integral in developing a lander needed for the Artemis program, which will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024. The address will air live at about 2:45 p.m. EST (11:45 a.m. PST) on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Media interested in attending the event must request credentials by 6 a.m. PST on Wednesday, Nov. 13, by emailing pressrsvp@ovp.eop.gov with the following information:

Full Name

Network Affiliation

Position (camera operator, still photographer, reporter):

Cell Phone Number

Email

Event (Vice President's remarks at NASA's Ames Research Center)

Please indicate in your email whether you will be arriving with a satellite truck. Credentialed media will be required to present media credentials upon arrival at the Ames Visitor Badging Office.

Media Schedule (all times PST):

6:30 to 7:30 a.m.: Media call time and pre-set for video cameras, tripods, and satellite trucks



7:30 to 9 a.m.: Access closed to press



9 to 9:30 a.m.: Media re-entrance and media call time for print reporters and still photographers



11:45 a.m.: Vice President Pence delivers remarks live on NASA TV

Check out the latest about NASA's Artemis program:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

