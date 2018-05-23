Viceroy Hotel Group Expands Its Latin America Presence With The Debut Of Its Newest Property, Viceroy Los Cabos

"The much-anticipated opening of Viceroy Los Cabos marks an extremely monumental day for our brand. I look forward to welcoming guests to this extraordinary resort as we endeavor to create inspiring adventures that will stay with them a lifetime," said Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotel Group. "The resort stands out as provocative and sensational. It furthers Viceroy's quest to deliver highly individual, modern luxury experiences in the world's most sought-after destinations."

"As proud owners of Viceroy Los Cabos, we are thrilled to collaborate with Viceroy. This stunning and unique resort will elevate the already-impressive reputation Los Cabos has as the ultimate destination for sophisticated adventurers," said Andres & Felipe Chico, Managing Partners at Rodina.

Upon arrival through a sculpted iron portal and artisan wooden door, the sensory experience truly begins as guests are greeted by the sound of water, the conceptual central element brought to life throughout the resort. With a striking yet minimalistic design, beautifully re-envisioned by Mexico-based design firm Arquitectura de Interiores, Viceroy Los Cabos' new lobby interiors have transformed from stark white to feature a warm color palette of blue and natural sand tones – all inspired by the majestic meeting of the Los Cabos desert and sea. The eye-catching and bold façade is an artistic mélange of white, black and beige, and gives way to the modern and sleek lobby adorned with handmade details, rich textures and unique pieces of art inspired by the local Mexican culture.

Among the other renovations, Viceroy Los Cabos reveals five distinct and reconstructed dining venues, each providing a fresh and local experience reflective of the history and culture of Baja. "Nido" Restaurant, translated from Spanish to mean "nest," is both a visual centerpiece and social epicenter for guests and locals alike. Its latticed, nest-like structure is surrounded by elevated walkways, appearing to float on water. With an international ceviche menu and innovative handcrafted cocktails, Nido draws inspiration from Spain, Mexico, and Peru. Located in the main building of the resort, Casero Restaurant and Otro Bar feature elevated homestyle Mexican cuisine and a Tequila Library stocked with house infusions such as chile and marigold, as well as craft coffee and specialty Mexican Hot Chocolate. Viceroy Los Cabos' beachside eatery Nidito (meaning "Little Nest") overlooks the brand new infinity beach pool and picturesque ocean, while offering colorful and bite-sized decadences including an array of tacos, exotic fruit cups, and Instagram-worthy cocktails with festive garnishes. Opening later this year is a vibrant rooftop bar with scenic ocean views.

Located in a city full of art and history, Viceroy Los Cabos is an undeniable gateway to the colorful culture of Los Cabos. The resort offers truly experiential and one-of-kind activities for its guests – curated by its very own Head of Vibe – including learning to surf with a local pro, an exclusive fishing with the chef experience, scuba diving with underwater photography, fluorescent night dives, and custom tequila making classes. Additionally, to further highlight the resort's connection and commitment to the arts, Viceroy Los Cabos has debuted 'A Canvas for Discovery' Artist Series, kicking off with Los Angeles-based contemporary artist Spencer Mar Guilburt. More vibe-led amenities offered at the resort include a cinema room for movie screenings and dynamic, versatile meeting and event spaces. Minutes away from downtown San José del Cabo, guests can immerse themselves in the local culture by exploring the city's weekly art walk, Colonial architecture and myriad of authentic dining options.

Expanding their global footprint into San José del Cabo, Viceroy has grown its Mexico presence where it currently operates Viceroy Riviera Maya, a romantic luxury resort in Playa del Carmen. The opening of Viceroy Los Cabos is a vital part of the brand's bold and expansive growth strategy with forthcoming openings in Serbia, Argentina, Panama, Portugal, and Vietnam. Reservations for Viceroy Los Cabos are currently available with a starting room rate of $420. For more information on the resort, visit www.viceroyloscabos.com.

ABOUT VICEROY HOTEL GROUP

Viceroy Hotel Group inspires travelers with one-of-a-kind authentic lifestyle experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service in sought-after locations. A leader in modern luxury, Viceroy's vibe-led hospitality is guided by the brand promise "Remember to Live," an affirmation to create lifelong memories for each and every guest. Viceroy destinations are segmented into three distinct portfolio tiers to help travelers find exactly the kind of experience they're looking for. The Viceroy Icon Collection properties include epic hotels and resorts in Chicago, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, and St. Lucia, with forthcoming openings in Algarve, Buenos Aires, Los Cabos, Panama, and Vietnam. The Viceroy Lifestyle Series hotels and resorts are found in attitude-led destinations including New York and Santa Monica, with a forthcoming opening in Serbia. The Urban Retreat Collection properties in San Francisco have an independent spirit and bold, eccentric personalities. Viceroy Hotel Group is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 500 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com. Follow Viceroy Hotel Group at facebook.com/viceroyhotelgroup and on Instagram and Twitter @viceroyhotels.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viceroy-hotel-group-expands-its-latin-america-presence-with-the-debut-of-its-newest-property-viceroy-los-cabos-300653258.html

SOURCE Viceroy Hotel Group

Related Links

http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

