Viceroy Hotel Group Selects Tripleseat for Their Sales and Catering Platform

Washington D.C. properties join expanding portfolio of Tripleseat hotel customers

CONCORD, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform for hotels, announced today it has signed Viceroy Hotel Group properties, adding Viceroy Washington, D.C . and Hotel Zena to its platform.

"Tripleseat looks very professional and is extremely user-friendly; this was an easy decision for us," says Kate Thompson, Area Director of Sales & Marketing for Viceroy Hotel Group. "We wanted to go with Tripleseat because our former system is pretty inadequate."

Tripleseat

Viceroy Hotel Group, which launched in 1999, is a unique hotel collection. With provocative design, intuitive service, and imaginative art encounters, each Viceroy hotel is a reflection of the local culture, creating an authentic experience for group booking and events of any kind.

"We're excited to welcome Viceroy Washington, D.C. and Hotel Zena to Tripleseat. The Viceroy team was looking for a solution that is easy to use, streamlines their event planning process, and would help grow their group business," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat's cloud-based software provides hotels the ability to increase group sales and streamline the event planning process. With over 12,000 venues, Tripleseat is the global leader for restaurants and hotels to increase sales and manage their room blocks, and entire event and catering business. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, visit https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/ .

Media Contact:

Azure Collier

Director of Brand Marketing

978-614-0490

[email protected]

SOURCE Tripleseat