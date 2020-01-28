Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Announces Summer 2020 Debut of Viceroy Washington DC

Acquired as Mason & Rook Hotel by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB ) in late 2018, Viceroy Washington DC will join The Viceroy Lifestyle Series , a collection of hotels with a playful and progressive spirit in coveted destinations, as the portfolio's first property to open in the Washington metropolitan area.

Approachable and eclectic, intimate enclaves are thoughtfully curated to inspire creativity and cultivate conversation. A gallery featuring local artists' works, dining concepts that pay homage to the neighborhood's jazz heritage and design elements meant to encourage comradery will offer a peaceful respite from the power and politics of the nation's capital.

"Ideally located in a walkable neighborhood brimming with character, Viceroy Washington DC will be a home away from home for residents as much as it is for travelers who want to discover the District as a Washingtonian," said Bill Walshe, CEO, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts tapped EDG Interior Architecture + Design to concept the hotel's avant-garde aesthetic and timelessly charming composition. An eye-catching mural on the building's face greets guests and neighbors passing by, while local galleries and institutions will have a hand in curating a rotating art exhibition that changes seasonally.

Saturated color palates, deep greens and jewel tones with subtle gold accents accompany statement walls of jungle-themed patterns in the salon as a nod to the hotel's urban jungle-like surroundings. Classically detailed countertops and sophisticated floor tiling evoke French café vibes in an entirely new indoor-outdoor coffee bar concept.

"Logan Circle is one of the District's most sought-after neighborhoods for art, culture and entertainment," said Jon Bortz, president and CEO, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. "Viceroy Washington DC will be 'a people's place' that invites visitors to revel and play as the locals do."

An intimate hidden gem, the revamped restaurant and bar will feature a glass enclosure around the patio for guests to enjoy year-round, and the buzzing seasonal rooftop bar and pool with exceptional District views will welcome a refreshed enjoyable concept. The hotel will feature more than 5,000 square feet of newly renovated meeting and event space, including a 1,695 square foot ballroom, ideal for hosting corporate events, social functions and intimate weddings.

Viceroy Washington DC joins Hotel Zena as the second Viceroy property to open in Logan Circle. To learn more about Viceroy Washington DC, please visit: www.viceroydc.com. During this remodeling period, the hotel will remain open for reservations.

About Viceroy Washington DC: Situated alongside the District's vibrant 14th Street corridor, Viceroy Washington DC is a modern luxury lifestyle hotel with rich history and whimsical art. A gallery featuring local artists' works, dining concepts that pay homage to the neighborhood's jazz heritage and design elements meant to encourage comradery offer a peaceful respite from the power and politics of the nation's capital and embody the neighborhood of Logan Circle's most distinctive qualities. A hub for community, artistic discovery and culture, intimate enclaves are thoughtfully curated to inspire creativity and cultivate conversation. The hotel features an all-season glass-enclosed outdoor patio restaurant and bar, seasonal rooftop bar and pool, grab-and-go indoor-outdoor coffee bar and more than 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Viceroy Washington DC is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 570 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroydc.com and follow us on Instagram at @viceroydc.

About Viceroy Hotels & Resorts: Viceroy Hotels & Resorts inspires travelers with one-of-a-kind authentic lifestyle experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service in sought-after locations. A leader in modern luxury, Viceroy's vibe-led hospitality is guided by the brand promise "Remember to Live," an affirmation to create lifelong memories for each and every guest. Viceroy destinations are segmented into three distinct portfolio tiers to help travelers find exactly the kind of experience they're looking for. The Viceroy Icon Collection properties include epic hotels and resorts in Los Cabos, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, and St. Lucia, with forthcoming openings in Serbia, Algarve and Panama. The Viceroy Lifestyle Series hotels and resorts are found in attitude-led destinations such as Santa Monica. The Viceroy Urban Retreats in San Francisco and Washington D.C. have an independent spirit and bold, eccentric personalities. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 570 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com . Follow Viceroy Hotels & Resorts at facebook.com/viceroyhotelsandresorts and on Instagram and Twitter @viceroyhotels.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 56 hotels, totaling approximately 14,000 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

