Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Debuts "I Do & Anniversary for Two" For Betrothed Couples

All "I Do & Anniversary for Two" packages are custom-tailored to accommodate microwedding-style ceremonies and receptions now, no waiting for 2022, with each locale featuring thoughtful amenities and perks, and - of course - a celebratory anniversary getaway.

"It's truly an honor for Viceroy Hotels & Resorts to provide a magnificent setting and extraordinary hospitality for guests looking to share one of life's great pivotal moments with us," said Jane O'Shea, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Sales. "The sense of newfound excitement and joy around traveling and weddings right now is palpable as we've seen our wedding inquiries more than double from January 2020, and we are thrilled to create a memorable canvas for nuptials."

Highlights include Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, opening this June, who will offer a complimentary wedding suite for the newlywed couple alongside a romantic floral turndown service, a dedicated wedding coordinator, made-to-order wedding cake, butler-passed Champagne and more at the brand-new ski in/ski out resort. For a sun-drenched, beach backdrop, Viceroy Los Cabos' package features a beach ceremony, rooftop day-after brunch, and a wedding night ocean suite complete with Champagne, rose petals and a "bath butler". And, for an elegant cosmopolitan soiree, Viceroy Chicago will throw a luxe wedding affair inclusive of a rooftop terrace ceremony with incredible views of the city in addition to an intimate eight-course meal and butler service. The Forbes 5-Star Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills wedding package experience includes a complimentary studio suite for the wedded couple complete with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne and Regiis Ova Osetra Caviar and a breathtaking wedding ceremony with reception views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Additionally, Viceroy has partnered with chic wedding destination platform Over The Moon to offer a styling service upgrade helping guide brides and grooms in finding the ultimate wedding looks from selecting the perfect ready-to-wear wedding look to a stylish morning-after brunch ensemble. Founded by Vogue.com contributing editor Alexandra Macon, Over The Moon will offer soon-to-be-wedded Viceroy guests custom, expedited styling services to make their wedding vision a reality. And, as an added bonus, Viceroy guests will receive a special bridal care package from Over The Moon, including a personalized boat and tote, an engagement ring dish, a lingerie bag, pajamas, a wedding journal, and more.

Viceroy, who is commemorating its 20th anniversary this year, has recently renovated its first hotel - Viceroy Santa Monica - and has expanded to new domestic markets like Washington, DC and will soon open in new international markets with Serbia this June, Portugal in 2022 and Panama in 2023.

Visit https://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/wedding-offer for more information and to view "I Do & Anniversary for Two" packages from all of Viceroy's hotels around the world.

ABOUT VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Dynamic destinations immersed in the local community and culture are at the core of the Viceroy guest experience, and to better serve travelers the brand has established three unique hotel categories consisting of the Icon Collection composed of unparalleled properties furnishing lavish experiences, the Lifestyle Series offering energizing stays in vibrant locales, and Urban Retreats based in bold, eccentric cities. Viceroy's portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia. The brand recently expanded to D.C. with the opening of the Viceroy Washington DC and Hotel Zena (Washington D.C.). Viceroy will also grow its international portfolio with the opening of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia in 2021, Portugal's Algarve in 2022 and Panama's Bocas Del Toro in 2023.

Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 570 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com . Follow Viceroy on Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact: The Door | [email protected]

SOURCE Viceroy Hotel Group