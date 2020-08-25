Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Invigorates DC's Logan Circle Neighborhood with Viceroy Washington DC Opening

Viceroy Washington DC practices all Viceroy Promise of Cleanliness protocols, including physical distancing and mask requirements, hand sanitation stations, and guest rooms disinfected with hospital grade products, plus thoughtful amenities such as in-room touchless, voice-controlled Google NestHubs virtual concierges.

"It's been an incredibly difficult year for the hospitality industry and opening Viceroy Washington DC despite the challenging circumstances is a proud milestone for our brand," said Bill Walshe, CEO, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. "We've taken time to reflect on how to deliver an experience both Washintonians and travelers are seeking right now. Opening our doors to host the neighborhood provides a safe gathering place and warm welcome when it's needed most."

Sizeable Outdoor Spaces with Room to Breathe

A striking mural on the building's facade by Brandon Hill, local muralist and co-founder of No Kings Collective, greets guests and neighbors as a beacon of positivity, while BPM Coffee & Wine, home to the largest outdoor patio off of 14th Street, is the newest hidden gem in Logan Circle. Surrounded by greenery and complimented with mindfully-placed plush seating nooks and fire pits, the expansive space is designed for small, safe get-togethers and can be enjoyed year-round. Artisanal coffee, gourmet tea, and house-baked goods are served for breakfast and lunch while a menu of wine, beer, cocktails and light bites are available as the sun sets.

The hotel's stylish rooftop offers a second open air sanctuary with incredible views, the ideal ambiance for work, relaxation, or an intimate wedding. Throughout the indoor public spaces, open enclaves – including a large custom-made communal table adjacent to the lobby – were curated to inspire creativity and offer flexible places to safely gather.

Spacious, Comfortable Guestrooms

Whether arriving for a leisurely staycation or traveling in from out of town, overnight guests will make one of 178 spacious rooms and suites – some of the largest in all of Washington DC – their private retreat. Calming, neutral color palettes are complemented by whimsical art and custom jazz playlists inspired by the neighborhood's creative history. Oversized desks offer a comfortable set up for remote workers seeking office space outside the home, and the new "Work From Hotel" rates offer flexible long-term options.

Other notable guestroom features include SONIFI on the TV to allow for personal device streaming, well-appointed marble bathrooms with walk-in glass showers, and voice-controlled Google NestHubs that act as a virtual concierge. A generous pet policy means all family members can be included in the hotel's luxury stay experience.

Socially Distant Meetings, Weddings and Events

With more than 5,000 square feet of newly renovated meeting and event space, including a 1,695 square foot ballroom, Viceroy Washington DC has flexibility to accommodate an array of socially distant configurations to meet evolving needs. The expansive outdoor patio and airy rooftop can be arranged to accommodate everything from couples seeking an intimate wedding to businesses needing a creative environment for employees to come together safely.

Designed to Celebrate the District

Staying true to the design-driven ethos Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is known for, the brand tapped EDG Interior Architecture + Design to concept Viceroy Washington DC's warm and vibrant aesthetic representing the rich layered culture of Washington DC. The Gallery features notable art pieces including a cardboard collage of DC-native Marvin Gaye and a llama print wearing the iconic rim glasses of former president Theodore Roosevelt, while the Salon is a refined gathering place perfect for catching up with friends or fellow guests. BPM is the neighborhood's go-to spot with a spacious outdoor patio that provides the perfect setting for every occasion – coffee dates, working lunches, and evening happy hours tucked alongside one of the many cozy fire pits.

More to Come

Coming soon will be two additional highlights for the property: Dovetail, Viceroy's contemporary bar and restaurant will feature shared plates and local spirits, while Hush, a seasonal rooftop bar, will offer exceptional cocktails in an exclusive setting. Bringing the vibrancy of the District to life, the property's Gallery space will soon become home to a rotating art exhibit curated by local galleries.

Later this year, Hotel Zena will join Viceroy Washington DC as the second Viceroy property to open in the District.

To learn more about Viceroy Washington DC, please visit: www.viceroydc.com.

About Viceroy Washington DC

Situated alongside the District's vibrant 14th Street corridor, Viceroy Washington DC is a modern luxury lifestyle hotel with rich history and whimsical art. A gallery featuring local artists' works, dining concepts that pay homage to the neighborhood's jazz heritage and design elements meant to encourage comradery offer a peaceful respite from the power and politics of the nation's capital and embody the neighborhood of Logan Circle's most distinctive qualities. A hub for community, artistic discovery and culture, all spaces are thoughtfully curated to inspire creativity and cultivate conversation. The hotel features an all-season outdoor patio restaurant and bar, seasonal rooftop bar and pool, grab-and-go indoor-outdoor coffee bar and more than 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Viceroy Washington DC diligently practices Viceroy's Promise of Cleanliness including physical distancing requirements, hand sanitation stations, guest rooms disinfected with hospital grade products, and more. Guests will also find thoughtful amenities such as in-room touchless, voice-controlled Google NestHubs virtual concierges. Viceroy Washington DC is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 570 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroydc.com and follow us on Instagram at @viceroydc.

About Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts inspires travelers with one-of-a-kind authentic lifestyle experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service in sought-after locations. A leader in modern luxury, Viceroy's vibe-led hospitality is guided by the brand promise "Remember to Live," an affirmation to create lifelong memories for each and every guest. Viceroy destinations are segmented into three distinct portfolio tiers to help travelers find exactly the kind of experience they're looking for. The Viceroy Icon Collection properties include epic hotels and resorts in Los Cabos, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, and St. Lucia, with forthcoming openings in Serbia, Algarve and Panama. The Viceroy Lifestyle Series hotels and resorts are found in attitude-led destinations such as Santa Monica and Washington DC. The Viceroy Urban Retreats in San Francisco and Washington D.C. have an independent spirit and bold, eccentric personalities. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 570 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com. Follow Viceroy Hotels & Resorts at facebook.com/viceroyhotelsandresorts and on Instagram and Twitter @viceroyhotels.

About Pebblebook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

About EDG Design

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas and Singapore, EDG has developed dynamic design solutions in the restaurant and hospitality industry for over 30 years. With expertise in branding, strategy and design, EDG presents authentic stories with the power to transform spaces while creating value for owners and operators. EDG is currently engaged with independent hotels, resorts, and destination restaurants around the world.

