VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS MAKES YOUR TRAVEL DAYDREAMS A REALITY

"The excitement around the return to travel is palpable, and we're thrilled to introduce new ways for our hotels to express their individuality and allow space for spontaneity," said Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotels and Resorts. "Reimagining and returning to luxury service is both an honor and a bright light to what lies ahead."

The 'Daydream' add-ons allow for a unique choose-your-own-adventure approach to traveling. Examples include:

The Viceroy Icon Collection

Fireside Private Concert and S'mores at Viceroy Snowmass in Colorado

The ultimate spirit lift: take a hot air balloon ride for panoramic views of the Elk Mountains taking in local landscape and wildlife followed by a post-ride brunch at Toro Restaurant.

City Tuk Tuk Tour at Viceroy Chicago

Take in Chicago's gorgeous summer weather on an open-air tuk tuk while you receive a private, personalized 1-hour tour of the city.

Temazcal Experience at Viceroy Riviera Maya in Mexico

Now more than ever is the time to explore this ancient wellness ritual. The traditional, native Mexican purification ceremony is similar to the experience of a sweat bath lodge, or Inipi leaving you feeling invigorated and open-hearted.

Woodland Hike + Picnic at the recently opened Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia

Set amongst the largest mountain range in the country, take a guided hiking tour beginning with a ski lift ride and a hyper-local curated picnic basket lunch including Temet wine or sparkling wine, selection of local cheeses, cured meats and homemade pastries, all ending with a sunset mountain view.

The Viceroy Lifestyle Series

Beach Butler at Viceroy Santa Monica in Los Angeles

Taking advantage of the hotel's oceanside locale, a beach butler will stake out a prime location on Santa Monica Beach providing a beach chair, an umbrella and personal butler services.

Paint 'n' Sip at Viceroy Washington DC

Explore your creative side with a painting kit from local artist Sarah Paints Rappers where with every brushstroke she guides you to bring hip-hop legends to life on canvas.

The Viceroy Urban Retreats

Canna-Bliss at Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Explore the "green pastures" California has become known for and take a trip exploring the city's cannabis scene with a tour to local dispensaries and lounges as well as points of interest.

Travel Photo Session at Hotel Zetta San Francisco

SF-based photography professionals Bayshooter will guide hotel guests to extraordinary photo opps within the city's hidden spots where you can get the hottest shots of iconic landmarks and landscapes culminating in a one-on-one editing session to make sure each shot is truly "like"-worthy.

Writer's Retreat at Hotel Emblem San Francisco

Offering guests a creative setting to unleash creativity and inhibitions like the Beat Generation writers who once roamed this neighborhood. This hotel will set the scene with in-room brunch for one, a classic typewriter, a journal, and libations of your choice delivered to the comforts of your room.

To book a stay at one of Viceroy's destinations and upgrade your experience with dream-worthy, limited-time-only add-ons, please visit: www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/daydream

ABOUT VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Dynamic destinations immersed in the local community and culture are at the core of the Viceroy guest experience, and to better serve travelers the brand has established three unique hotel categories consisting of the Icon Collection composed of unparalleled properties furnishing lavish experiences, the Lifestyle Series offering energizing stays in vibrant locales, and Urban Retreats based in bold, eccentric cities. Viceroy's portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia. The brand recently expanded to D.C. with the opening of the Viceroy Washington DC and Hotel Zena (Washington D.C.). Viceroy is growing its international portfolio with the recent opening of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia and looking ahead with Viceroy at Ombria Resort Algarve (Portugal) in 2022 and Viceroy Bocas Del Toro Panama in 2023. Viceroy for Everyone, Viceroy's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion to its colleagues and guests can be found at www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/about-us/diversity-equity-inclusion .

Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 570 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com . Follow Viceroy on Facebook and Instagram .

