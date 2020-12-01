Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Marks 20th Anniversary By Giving Away Twenty "Celebration Do-Over" Trips

"We wanted to show our love and gratitude for Viceroy guests who have stayed with us over the past twenty years; and, with shifting travel and celebration plans due to the pandemic this was our way of saying thank you." said Bill Walshe, CEO at Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. "Our purpose in hospitality hasn't changed, and though the way we deliver and activate it has evolved throughout the years - especially the past eight months - we've remained faithful to our DNA and pride ourselves on the consistent individuality that each property embodies."

In 2000, the brand introduced their debut property, Viceroy Santa Monica, which remains a cornerstone of hospitality and beach culture in LA, and recently unveiled a redefining, showstopping renovation. Two decades later, with locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Snowmass, Chicago, Mexico and St. Lucia, new locations in D.C., and forthcoming locations in Serbia, Portugal and Panama, Viceroy is proud to have curated award-winning experiences in sought-after destinations that highlight the unique attributes of each hotel.

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts rounds out this monumental year with new hotel openings, renovations, technology innovation, philanthropic efforts and more. See below for what is new and noteworthy from the brand:

A Time for Growth: New Openings

At a time when many hospitality brands are shrinking their assets, Viceroy is doubling down their investment in the travel industry by completely renovating their very first hotel and expanding into new domestic and international markets that include Washington, DC; Serbia; Portugal and Panama.

Viceroy Santa Monica : Viceroy Santa Monica's sweeping $21 million renovation was unveiled in mid-August and gives the brand's debut property a fresh design overhaul under the creative eye of award-winning San Francisco -based firm, EDG Interior Architecture + Design. The hotel's renovation pays respect to its past via mid-century modern pieces, while injecting a contemporary renewed energy from eclectic art, pops of color juxtaposed with soothing neutrals and a playful beach-forward design into the prime location, just steps from Santa Monica's pristine coastline. Guests can expect revamped common areas marked by an entirely new arrival experience, lobby, outdoor patio and cabanas, and a restaurant with an indoor/outdoor wraparound bar and adjacent lounge called Sugar Palm opening soon.

Evolving the Industry: Not Just a Covid-19 Response

The world demands something different from the traditional hotel experience. Viceroy is innovating at every level to respond, including built-in philanthropy afforded to all guests, voice-powered "smart" hotel rooms, virtual hotel and art tours and short-term rates for rooms that need to double as a quiet place to think and work.

Contribution Without Compromise: As the pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on the medical community, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts has launched Contribution Without Compromise, an initiative that supports and shows their gratitude for hospitals and healthcare workers affected by the crisis. By simply booking a room at Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, a guest staying at any Viceroy property will be contributing to a healthcare worker's future stay. A guest stay automatically unlocks a room for a healthcare worker to go on a much-deserved getaway at 50% off. More information about Contribution Without Compromise can be found here .

As the pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on the medical community, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts has launched Contribution Without Compromise, an initiative that supports and shows their gratitude for hospitals and healthcare workers affected by the crisis. By simply booking a room at Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, a guest staying at any Viceroy property will be contributing to a healthcare worker's future stay. A guest stay automatically unlocks a room for a healthcare worker to go on a much-deserved getaway at 50% off. More information about Contribution Without Compromise can be found . Technology: Viceroy's early adaptation of voice-powered technology and AI have proven to truly meet the needs of the current hotel stay experience by building upon the brand's relationship with Volara and collaborating with both Amazon and Google. The introduction of an "appless app" allows Viceroy guests to have a contactless stay from check-in and room service to operating the television, guest texting via WhatsApp and even ordering a poolside cocktail.

Viceroy's early adaptation of voice-powered technology and AI have proven to truly meet the needs of the current hotel stay experience by building upon the brand's relationship with Volara and collaborating with both Amazon and Google. The introduction of an "appless app" allows Viceroy guests to have a contactless stay from check-in and room service to operating the television, guest texting via WhatsApp and even ordering a poolside cocktail. Virtual Hotel & Art Tours: To inspire guests through art and extend the hotel experience in the digital world, Viceroy has created limited edition Augmented Reality travel postcards in partnership with Art House . The interactive postcards feature some of Viceroy's most stunning original art that comes to life through a mind-bending visual AR experience and virtual hotel tours, inviting people to enjoy the Viceroy experience through their phone while at home. More here.

To inspire guests through art and extend the hotel experience in the digital world, Viceroy has created limited edition Augmented Reality travel postcards in partnership with . The interactive postcards feature some of Viceroy's most stunning original art that comes to life through a mind-bending visual AR experience and virtual hotel tours, inviting people to enjoy the Viceroy experience through their phone while at home. More here. Work From Hotel: Available at select properties, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is offering flexible long and short term "Work From Hotel" packages for those looking for an alternative to their current home office set-up. With high speed WiFi, smart TVs, indoor/outdoor workspaces, and the prerequisite for any productive work set-up - complimentary coffee and end-of-day cocktails - each Viceroy WFH offering is unique and customized to its location, like Viceroy Los Cabos' trainer-led workout sessions and post-work tequila tastings. More here .

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is proud to have created safe and memorable travel experiences in such a truly unprecedented year. By implementing over 220 new policies pertaining to cleanliness standards in eleven focus areas from guest arrival and food & beverage to fitness center and spa experiences, the brand aims to make every guest and employee feel welcome and at home.

From launching an initiative giving healthcare workers a much-needed vacation and introducing innovative technology ensuring a safe, contactless stay, this pivotal year has further solidified Viceroy as a true leader in modern luxury hospitality.

For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com .

ABOUT VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts inspires travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Dynamic destinations are at the core of the Viceroy guest experience, and to better serve travelers the brand has established three unique hotel categories consisting of the Icon Collection composed of unparalleled properties furnishing lavish experiences, the Lifestyle Series offering energizing stays in vibrant locales, and Urban Retreats based in bold, eccentric cities. Viceroy's portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia. The brand recently expanded to D.C. with the opening of the Viceroy Washington DC and Hotel Zena (Washington D.C.). Viceroy will also grow its international portfolio with the opening of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia in early 2021 and the 2022 openings in Portugal's Algarve and Panama's Bocas Del Toro.

Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 500 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com . Follow Viceroy on Facebook and Instagram .

