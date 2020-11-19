Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Partners with the First Carbon Neutral Private Aviation Company, Private Jet Services, To Commemorate Viceroy's 20th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, a leader in modern luxury hospitality, is excited to announce an official partnership with Private Jet Services (PJS) to commemorate the hotel group's landmark 20th anniversary. As the first carbon neutral private jet company in America, PJS will offer international private jet services to Viceroy's loyal guests across the globe to their award-winning destinations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, D.C., Snowmass, Mexico and St. Lucia as well as forthcoming locations in Serbia, Portugal and Panama.

"Providing highly-personalized experiences and creating memories that last a lifetime for our guests has always been our utmost priority. It was a natural fit to partner with Private Jet Services whose guest philosophy aligns perfectly with our own," said Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. "With this new partnership, we'll now be able to extend our unique brand of hospitality beyond the hotel walls to ensure an even higher level of holistic guest satisfaction."

This new partnership allows prospective guests the opportunity to book exclusive hotel packages and receive benefits such as room upgrades, complimentary breakfast for two, flexible check-in/check-out times and more for private flights to their Viceroy hotel of choice from anywhere in the world. In addition, a dedicated Viceroy private aviation charter concierge is available where flights and destination itineraries can be effortlessly arranged with one simple call. PJS will also extend its membership benefits to Viceroy guests, such as a complimentary in-flight catering allocation where guests can customize their menu with the jet concierge as well as access to the PJS Private Aviation Assessment, an invaluable service which allows you to comprehensively evaluate your private aviation program and ensure efficiency and return on whatever your investment might be, for frequent flyers.

"Over the past dozen or so years I have grown quite fond of Viceroy Hotels and Resorts. Each property is fresh and unique while exuding common elements I have come to recognize in the Viceroy brand," stated Greg Raiff, CEO of Private Jet Services. "In particular, every time I travel to the Los Angeles area, I make a point to spend at least a few nights at the Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills or, if my schedule allows, Viceroy Santa Monica. Every detail of the guest rooms and public spaces reflect careful design and thoughtful attention to detail. Paired with the refined service only boutique luxury hotels can deliver, it is clear the same principles of operation and service run boldly through PJS and Viceroy."

The partnership highlights Viceroy's guests' desire for not only safe and stress-free travel, but also a commitment to the environment, which is why PJS' work with American Forests to implement a reforestation program to sequester 100% of the carbon emissions is of the highest importance. This year alone, PJS is committed to planting 79,200 trees in the US, and Viceroy is proud to call them their partner and introduce their guests to PJS' unmatched services.

ABOUT VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS:

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts inspires travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Dynamic destinations are at the core of the Viceroy guest experience, and to better serve travelers the brand has established three unique hotel categories consisting of the Icon Collection composed of unparalleled properties furnishing lavish experiences, the Lifestyle Series offering energizing stays in vibrant locales, and Urban Retreats based in bold, eccentric cities. Viceroy's portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia. The brand recently expanded to DC with the opening of the Viceroy Washington DC and Hotel Zena (Washington D.C.). Viceroy will also grow its international portfolio with the opening of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia in early 2021 and the 2022 openings in Portugal's Algarve and Panama's Bocas Del Toro.

Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 500 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com . Follow Viceroy on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT PRIVATE JET SERVICES:

Private Jet Services Group (PJS) is North America's leading aviation consultancy and air services provider. Since 2003, PJS has provided strategic aircraft advisory and sourcing solutions, delivering mission-critical air transportation services to an extensive range of industries. Global clientele includes government agencies, presidential candidates, professional and collegiate sports teams, multinational corporations, and some of the world's most recognizable entrepreneurs, entertainers, and high net worth individuals. Leveraging a combined 300+ years of aviation experience, a deep passion for aviation and an obsessive attention to detail, the PJS team delivers a level of expertise and safety unmatched in the industry. PJS is America's first 100% carbon neutral private aviation company. To learn more, visit pjsgroup.com.

