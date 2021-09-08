Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Takes Home Three #1 Spots On Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021

Viceroy Chicago ranked #1 on the list of Top City Hotels in the Continental U.S.

ranked #1 on the list of Top City Hotels in the Continental U.S. Viceroy Riviera Maya ranked #1 on the list of Top Resort Hotels in Mexico

ranked #1 on the list of Top Resort Hotels in Viceroy Snowmass ranked #1 on the list of Top Resort Hotels in Colorado

"I cannot overstate how proud I am of each and every Viceroy colleague today," said Viceroy Hotels & Resorts CEO Bill Walshe. "The incredible recognition that the Viceroy brand, and so many of our hotels are receiving in Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 is a direct result of the care, courage and commitment shown by our team of passionate colleagues, dedicated to helping our guests to create memories that will last them a lifetime. The past 18 months have been incredibly difficult for our industry, and these awards are a testament to the resilience and spirit of the entire Viceroy family."

Complete list of awards garnered:

Viceroy Hotel & Resorts : #14, Top 25 Hotel Brands

Viceroy Chicago : #1, Top 15 City Hotels in the Continental U.S.; #1, Top 10 Chicago City Hotel; #51, Top 100 Hotels in the World

Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills : #9, Top 15 Greater Los Angeles City Hotels

Viceroy Riviera Maya : #1, Top 25 Resort Hotel in Mexico; #39, Top 100 Hotels in the World

Viceroy Santa Monica : #14, Top 15 City Hotels in the Continental U.S; #4, Top 15 Greater Los Angeles City Hotels

Viceroy Snowmass : #1, Top 10 Resort Hotels in Colorado

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort : #20, Top 25 Caribbean Resort Hotels

Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 accolades arrive during a landmark year for Viceroy. 2021 saw the opening of the brand's first international hotel, Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia , a luxury mountain resort nestled in a mountainous biodiversity hotspot. And over the past year the brand has taken DC by storm, with the opening of the District's downtown's boutique Viceroy Washington DC , as well as Hotel Zena , an urban retreat on Thomas Circle. Looking ahead, Viceroy will unveil two highly anticipated international resorts. Viceroy at Ombria Resort Algarve sits in the lush hills of Portugal's picturesque Algarve region, and will open in autumn of 2022. Late 2023 will bring Panama's Viceroy Bocas Del Toro , set on an exotic Caribbean rainforest archipelago, just a short flight from Panama City.

Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, based on the results of a 2021 reader survey. The awards are an essential, trusted source of inspiration and guidance as travelers once again make plans to set out on trips around the globe. Full results are available online here , and will appear in the October issue of Travel + Leisure.

