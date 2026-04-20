Viceroy Santa Monica and More Than Matcha Introduce Exclusive Limited-Time Pop-Up at Sugar Palm

Launching May 2 in celebration of National Matcha Day, the collaboration marks More Than Matcha's first hotel partnership and first ongoing hospitality offering.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viceroy Santa Monica, Los Angeles' luxury coastal hotel, is partnering with More Than Matcha, a premium woman-owned matcha brand known for elevating daily rituals, on a new limited-time daytime pop-up at Sugar Palm, launching May 2 in celebration of National Matcha Day. The collaboration marks More Than Matcha's first hotel partnership to date, as well as the first place guests and locals can enjoy the brand on an ongoing basis beyond its previous short-run pop-ups.

Viceroy Santa Monica and More Than Matcha partner together on a limited-time pop-up. More Than Matcha will be providing Classic Matchas, Lavender Matchas, Strawberry Matchas, and the exclusive Tropical Mango Matchas at Viceroy Santa Monica throughout the month of May.

Founded by Los Angeles native Rosie Goldwasser, More Than Matcha has built a following for its elevated, modern approach to matcha, rooted in ritual, wellness, and intentional daily routines. Featuring 100% ceremonial-grade, organic, first-harvest matcha that is shade-grown and freshly ground in Kagoshima, Japan, the brand feels like a perfect fit for Viceroy Santa Monica, whose relaxed, design-forward spirit and thoughtful programming reflect the rhythm of Santa Monica living.

"More Than Matcha is a natural fit for Viceroy Santa Monica and an especially meaningful local partner for this collaboration," said Dyami Gonsalves, Hotel Manager of Viceroy Santa Monica. "We're always looking to create thoughtful experiences that feel authentic to Santa Monica and the greater Los Angeles community, and this partnership brings a fresh, wellness-forward dimension to Sugar Palm. It's a wonderful way to introduce both guests and locals to something new while celebrating a like-minded brand from our own backyard."

"This partnership represents a meaningful evolution for More Than Matcha," said Rosie Goldwasser, founder of More Than Matcha. "We've always believed high quality matcha should be easily accessible from the comfort of your own home, but this will be the first experience that extends beyond the home and brings that experience into a beautiful hospitality setting. Partnering with Viceroy Santa Monica allows us to share our philosophy in a more immersive and memorable way."

Together, the two brands are bringing a fresh daytime experience to Sugar Palm, the hotel's all-day dining destination, designed to appeal to both hotel guests and locals seeking an elevated stop just steps from the beach. Created for those in search of a more thoughtful coffee and tea ritual, the collaboration will spotlight More Than Matcha's signature style through a curated menu of matcha beverages led by the Summer Cloud Series, a seasonal lineup of cream-top drinks featuring Classic Matcha, Lavender Matcha, Strawberry Matcha, and a Tropical Mango Matcha - an exclusive signature created specially for Viceroy Santa Monica.

Following the launch, Viceroy Santa Monica will feature More Than Matcha offerings throughout the month of May. Consumers who purchase from More Than Matcha's website during the collaboration will also receive a co-branded recipe card highlighting how to make the exclusive Tropical Mango Matcha drink at home. More Than Matcha's at home whisking kits will also be available for purchase at Viceroy Santa Monica, extending the experience beyond the café and offering guests the opportunity to recreate the ritual at home.

To mark the debut, Viceroy Santa Monica and More Than Matcha will host a launch event on Saturday, May 2, which happens to also be National Matcha Day, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Sugar Palm. The morning celebration, in collaboration with Groove Events, will feature a live DJ, complimentary matcha for the first 50 guests, light bites, specialty drinks crafted exclusively for the event, and "shot-style" matcha latte tastings circulating throughout the crowd. The event will be open to the public, with RSVPs HERE.

Guests attending the May 2 event will also receive a preview of Viceroy Santa Monica's upcoming summer cabana experience, set to debut later this season. The activation will introduce an elevated poolside experience with seasonal touches like homemade ice cream sandwiches, popsicles, and other warm-weather details designed to bring fresh summer energy to the hotel throughout the summer season.

Looking ahead, the collaboration is also expected to expand with a matcha martini mixology class, a specialty matcha dessert, and other additional details to be announced.

ABOUT VICEROY SANTA MONICA

Located at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Pico Boulevard, just steps from the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, the hotel offers 169 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, poolside cabanas, and patio dining. Guests enjoy easy access to Santa Monica's restaurants, shopping, and local highlights, from the iconic Third Street Promenade and historic Santa Monica Pier to a mix of eateries, boutique stores, and cultural spots.

Viceroy Santa Monica, 1819 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

www.instagram.com/viceroysm

www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

ABOUT MORE THAN MATCHA

More Than Matcha is a premium matcha brand built around the belief that matcha is more than a drink; it's a ritual that deserves to be romanticized. At its core, the woman-owned brand specializes in providing high-quality Japanese matcha paired with thoughtfully curated tools and experiences that turn a simple drink into the best part of your morning. Follow them on Instagram @morethan.matcha and check out their website - www.morethanmatcha.co.

SOURCE More Than Matcha