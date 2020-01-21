Viceroy Santa Monica Unveils Plans for Renovation Set to Commence in January 2020

Located on iconic Ocean Avenue, the 162-room Viceroy Santa Monica serves as the pinnacle for the highly sought-after sophisticated, yet relaxed Southern California lifestyle. The redesign will capture the energy of the surrounding neighborhood and turn the hotel into a vibrant gathering place for guests and locals alike. Hallmarks of the renovation will include eye-catching art and creative spins on mid-century pieces, creating an experience that walks the line between urban edge and coastal calm. Entering a new decade with the remodel, the hotel is primed to fully embody the present and future of LA's Westside, a place where innovation and imagination run rampant.

"The Santa Monica location represents the ideals that Viceroy Hotels & Resorts embraces. The hotel pays tribute equally to our past and our future. Viceroy Santa Monica was our first hotel and remains at the heart of everything we do," said Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. "We look forward to the impact this renovation will have on our entire brand, serving as a beacon for our newest chapter."

The phase one remodel of the hotel's public spaces in addition to six pilot hotel rooms, featuring both beach and urban models, is slated for a June 2020 completion. During this remodeling period, Viceroy Santa Monica will remain open for hotel reservations.

ABOUT VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts inspires travelers with one-of-a-kind authentic lifestyle experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service in sought-after locations. A leader in modern luxury, Viceroy's vibe-led hospitality is guided by the brand promise "Remember to Live," an affirmation to create lifelong memories for each and every guest. Viceroy destinations are segmented into three distinct portfolio tiers to help travelers find exactly the kind of experience they're looking for. The Viceroy Icon Collection properties include epic hotels and resorts in Los Cabos, Chicago, Beverly Hills, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, and St. Lucia, with forthcoming openings in Serbia, Algarve and Panama. The Viceroy Lifestyle Series hotels and resorts are found in attitude-led destinations such as Santa Monica. The Viceroy Urban Retreats in San Francisco and Washington D.C. have an independent spirit and bold, eccentric personalities. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 570 hotels around the world. For more information, visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com. Follow Viceroy Hotels & Resorts at facebook.com/viceroyhotelsandresorts and on Instagram and Twitter @viceroyhotels.

ABOUT PEBBLEBROOK

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB ) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust ("REIT")and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 56 hotels, totaling approximately 14,000 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

Media Contact:

Cindy Nixon, The Door

cindy@thedooronline.com

619-981-0701

SOURCE Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

