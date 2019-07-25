Vichy Debuts Pure Phyto Peptide Power for 360° Anti Aging Results From Day 1

Every year, collagen decreases with biological aging and exposure to daily exposome aggressors. Additionally, collagen constitutes 70-80% of the dry weight of skin and with age skin's capacity to produce collagen is reduced by 75%. At age 20, collagen starts to deteriorate and by 40 we are losing 1% of collagen each year, resulting in increased wrinkles, discoloration, dehydration, loss of contour definition and firmness, and a dull complexion. To help rebuild collagen and preserve skin's youthful appearance, Peptides are essential nutrients that serve as the building blocks to the skin's structure and function. "Peptides are one of the anti aging ingredients that I recommend the most to my patients to combat collagen loss," says Internationally Recognized Dermatologist and Neuroscientist, Dr. Gilbert, MD PhD FAAD. "Vichy's Peptide-C combines Phyto Peptides with Vitamin C , as well as the proprietary Vichy Mineralizing Water to help strengthen the skin barrier and protect against everyday aggressors. These three ingredients combined help to create a triple threat against signs of aging, for strong healthy skin."

LiftActiv Peptide-C is an advanced anti aging moisturizer to help correct multiple signs of aging including wrinkles, dull skin, loss of contour definition and loss of firmness. With a rich, creamy texture, this anti aging moisturizer visibly reduces the signs of collagen loss on skin. Apply to clean skin morning and night, daily sunscreen use recommended. For boosted anti aging results pair with Vichy LiftActiv 15% Pure Vitamin C Serum in the morning and LiftActiv Retinol Treatment in the evening.

LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti Aging Moisturizer is 100% paraben-free, allergy tested, suitable for sensitive skin, and tested under dermatological control for safety. LiftActiv Peptide-C contains an allergy-tested fragrance featuring light floral notes. This high level, derm-grade, anti aging moisturizer further showcases Vichy's commitment to providing pure, yet potent formulas to help maintain skin health. Available at an accessible price point of $39 at VichyUSA.com, Amazon.com, and select CVS, Walgreens, Duane Reade, Target, & Ulta stores.

360-DEGREE RESULTS FROM DAY 1:

DAY 1: Improved skin tonicity and visible firmness. 48-hr hydration.

AFTER 4 WEEKS: Reduced wrinkles. Skin feels firmer and looks brighter.

AFTER 8 WEEKS: Diminished appearance of discoloration. Jawline contours look improved.

About Vichy: Purity is Potency

Vichy is the #1 Anti Aging Brand in European Pharmacies. Created by Dr. Haller in 1931, Vichy is among the first French doctors' brands trusted by millions of women in Europe and around the world. For over 85 years, Vichy has been committed to providing clean, safe and effective skin care solutions to women of all skin types, skin concerns, ethnicities and ages. At the crux of this legacy is Vichy's most pure and potent ingredient: Vichy's exclusive Mineralizing Water, charged with the highest concentration of 15 rich minerals essential to skin health, to fortify and protect skin from daily aggressors like pollution, stress and fatigue. This Mineralizing Water is formed by nature in the depths of the French volcanos and impossible to reproduce scientifically. The Vichy formulation charter is centered around Vichy's Mineralizing Water and combining other potent and natural origin ingredients with sensorial formulations all coming together to provide a clean, safe and effective skin care experience. Discover Vichy for everyday skin health. For additional information, please visit www.vichyusa.com, www.instagram.com/vichyusa, www.facebook.com/VichyUSA

