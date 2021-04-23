Vichy Laboratoires Announces New Clinical Research on Skin Health to Be Presented at The American Academy of Dermatology VMX Meeting

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vichy Laboratoires, a skincare brand committed to skin health science, announced that nine new clinical studies have been accepted by the American Academy of Dermatology for their annual meeting, held virtually from April 23-25. The studies, funded by Vichy, reinforce the efficacy of the brand's leading products, and underscore its commitment to providing a range of skincare that is clinically proven to transform the skin. Vichy follows a strict formulation charter to ensure each product is suitable for sensitive skin, and efficacious in helping to protect the skin from daily exposome aggressors.

"Vichy Laboratoires is a pioneer in exposome research, the term to describe the collective impact of daily factors such as pollution, UV, diet and stress that you are exposed to throughout your life. The exposome factors can account for up to 80% of skin aging and can have significant impacts on overall skin health, which is why we are committed to formulating products that can protect against these factors," said Jasteena Gill, Head of Brand, Vichy Laboratoires USA. "This new research further demonstrates the brand's promise to empower anyone to achieve better skin health at every life stage."

The studies highlight the efficacy of some of Vichy's top products, as well as the brand's propriety SkinConsult.AI, a skin strength algorithm developed with dermatologists. Three of the products highlighted are available in the US:

Mineral 89 Booster Serum, a hydrating and fortifying serum containing 89 percent of Vichy Volcanic Water, rich in 15 minerals, and hyaluronic acid, proved tolerable and efficacious in subjects who underwent chemical peeling and laser procedures. A separate study found that the product improves signs and symptoms of those with rosacea, sensitive and reactive skin.

Normaderm PhytoAction Acne Control Daily Moisturizer, a daily moisturizer featuring 2 percent salicylic acid, proved effective in protecting the skin barrier in those with mild to moderate acne. The product boosts skin hydration and decreases sebum production, protecting the natural skin barrier.

LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoule Serum, a highly concentrated serum delivered in precisely portioned doses, was tested in-vitro, concluding its antioxidant content, protective extracellular effect and anti-wrinkle activity help to improve the quality of skin.

