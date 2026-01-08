VICHY LABORATOIRES INTRODUCES EMILY DIDONATO AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vichy Laboratoires, leader in dermocosmetics and recommended by more than 80,000 dermatologists worldwide, is proud to announce the signing of multihyphenate model and wellness advocate, Emily DiDonato, as the new face of the brand. DiDonato will star in the brand's new skin and hair care campaigns, as well as serve as its voice on social media, embodying Vichy's integrative take on beauty and health.

This partnership arrives at an important time for Vichy as the brand stakes their claim in the integrative health landscape. Championing the philosophy that true beauty starts with the health of the skin, Vichy believes that integrative health science is the key to boosting beauty capital, while simultaneously supporting the journey to long-term health and longevity. Understanding the health-boosting benefits of pairing science-backed skin, scalp and hair health formulas with general wellness practices, such as nutrition, fitness and mental health, DiDonato's new ambassadorship will serve as a springboard for this timely shift towards embodying an integrative approach.

DiDonato's modeling career began at 17, where she quickly rose to stardom, becoming the face of renowned campaigns seen and celebrated around the world. From walking the runway for historic fashion houses to being featured in iconic fashion and beauty publications, such as Vogue, ELLE, and Harper's Bazaar, DiDonato's modeling career set a precedent for her approach to wellbeing. While flourishing in the industry, DiDonato's passion for wellness led her to pursue certifications as a nutrition coach and yoga instructor, demonstrating her holistic approach to personal wellbeing. Always seeking avenues for creativity, she ventured into content creation, leveraging her vast experience in fashion and beauty to cultivate an engaged audience of over 4.6 million followers across platforms, ultimately cementing her transition from supermodel to a household name.

First introduced to Vichy through French pharmacies visited during her early modeling years, DiDonato was inspired to adopt the range into her routine because of the brand's authority within the dermatologist backed beauty space. From the incorporation of Vichy skincare products, including those from the LiftActiv range to her usage of Dercos' Anti-Dandruff formulas that helped to ease scalp concerns, DiDonato's trust of the brand was cemented thanks to the science-backed formulas, dermatologist involvement and the results that the portfolio is trusted to deliver.

Between her independent relationship with the brand and now with her role of Global Brand Ambassador, DiDonato will continue to use her platform to educate and empower individuals on the transformative power of integrative health. Of the partnership, DiDonato shared, "I can't believe that today I join the Vichy Laboratoires family as their Global Brand Ambassador. I feel the Vichy innovations and campaigns always capture this link between health and beauty, which I fully advocate for. Vichy is an iconic French dermo brand that empowers people to become the healthiest version of themselves, and I'm very excited to show you what we've been up to!"

From the brand's perspective, Global Brand President of Vichy Laboratoires Vincent Chauvière stated, "I was drawn to Emily's genuine embodiment of our brand values, and I am thrilled to welcome her to the Vichy Laboratoires family. In addition to being a talented model and a beloved personality, Emily is also an inspirational voice in the beauty and wellness conversation, widely trusted to lead a path for people to maximize their skin and hair health, inside and out."

With this inherent synergy at the core of the partnership, Vichy Laboratoires is proud to affirm its integrative take on beauty with the announcement of DiDonato as the Global Brand Ambassador.

About Vichy Laboratoires

Founded in 1931 by Dr. Haller at the Vichy Thermal Center in France, Vichy Laboratoires pioneers the dermocosmetics field, making the link between health and beauty. Backed by science and dermatological expertise, Vichy develops skin, scalp, and hair health solutions based on the principles of integrative health science. More than ever, Vichy seeks to boost people's beauty capital at all life stages. Recommended by 80,000 dermatologists globally, Vichy is the second most-recommended brand by dermatologists worldwide and the #1 dermatologist-recommended anti-dandruff brand.

